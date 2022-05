CALIFORNIA, USA — Health care is becoming more accessible to those who need it most. A California law went into effect on May 1, giving full scope Medi-Cal to adults ages 50 or older, regardless of their immigration status. Mar Velez, a state policy senior manager for the Latino Coalition for a Healthy California (LCHC), described the moment as a “huge victory for our immigrant community,” especially as need has been critical during the pandemic.

