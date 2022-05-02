Performing Arts Houston presents Yotam Ottolenghi

Low-cost cooking the Ottolenghi way, from deep-fried pizzas and a twist on that everyday favourite, the tuna pasta bake, to aubergine and egg curry. Cooking is about the conversion of everyday ingredients – bags of flour, tins of tomatoes, dried pasta, spices – into something that ends up much more than the sum of its parts. I always think this when making pizza (which is always cheaper than buying it in): it’s a simple base topped with a simple tomato sauce and whatever else you have that needs using up. The same can be said of pasta bakes and curry bases, which I always make in bulk, so they’re ready in an instant to be supplemented with protein and/or veg. These are all ways to cut costs, while also enjoying the foods we know and love.

RECIPES ・ 4 DAYS AGO