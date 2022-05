Riverside County Animal Services has launched an investigation after a burro died from being shot with an arrow.Several calls reported the injured burro in the Reche Canyon area between Keissel Road and Mercadante Lane Saturday morning. The burro was herded to a safe location by animal services officers representatives from DonkeyLand before taken to the SoCal Equine Hospital in Norco.Photos of the burro show the arrow apparently entered the burro's belly from the right side, its point visibly protruding on the left. Animal services officials say the burro was likely in severe pain and could not lay down to rest....

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO