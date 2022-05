MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – You could say excitement for this year’s Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix has been building up for 40 years as the racing community has worked endlessly to bring it here – though one name has been synonymous with the effort for years. “Some of the things he did were pretty crazy like mortgaging our house to fund a race in downtown Miami,” Patricia Sanchez Abril told CBS4. Abril’s father came to the U.S. with barely anything in his pocket. “My dad came from Cuba when he was 13 years old and he was a Pedro Pan kid,” she said. Ralph...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO