The first two fights of Canelo Alvarez’s three-fight reunion with DAZN and Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing were revealed earlier this year. If the Mexican icon defeats Dmitry Bivol on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Alvarez will move back down from the 175-pound division to the 168-pound limit for his long-awaited third showdown with rival Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17 at a venue to be determined. A third pay-per-view fight against an unknown opponent would conclude DAZN’s new agreement with Alvarez.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO