ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Andy Murray ‘not supportive’ of Wimbledon ban on Russian players

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fbefj_0fQC9blj00

Andy Murray is “not supportive” of the Government’s plan to ban Russian and Belarusian players from Wimbledon but added there was no “right answer” to the difficult situation.

Wimbledon officials reiterated their position last week, saying that a directive from the Government regarding the invasion of Ukraine had left them with no viable alternative but to refuse entries from players from the two countries.

Murray, who is donating all of his prize money this season to humanitarian relief in Ukraine, said the guidance from the Government “was not helpful” and could potentially put the families of players at risk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00cnhH_0fQC9blj00
Andy Murray said the Government’s guidance to Russian and Belarusian players could put their families at risk (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

“I’m not supportive of players getting banned,” the former world number one told reporters in Spain ahead of his first-round match against Dominic Thiem at the Madrid Open.

“My understanding of the guidance was that Russians and Belarusians can play if they sign a declaration that they’re against the war and against the Russian regime. I’m not sure how comfortable I would feel if something happened to one of the players or their families (as a result).

“I don’t think there’s a right answer.

“I have spoken to some of the Russian players. I’ve spoken to some of the Ukrainian players. I feel really bad for the players who aren’t allowed to play and I get that it will seem unfair to them.

I'm not supportive of players getting banned.

“But I also know some of the people who work at Wimbledon, and I know how difficult a position they were in.

“I feel for everyone, feel for the players that can’t play, and I don’t support one side or the other.”

There has been some support for Wimbledon’s position, especially from Ukrainians within tennis, but the reaction has been largely negative, with the ATP and WTA both deciding whether to impose penalties.

Rafael Nadal, who has won two of his 21 grand slam singles titles at Wimbledon called the ban “very unfair”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ukrsf_0fQC9blj00
Nadal is playing his first tournament in six weeks after suffering a stress fracture of a rib (PA) (PA Wire)

Speaking ahead of his return to action in the Spanish capital, Nadal told reporters: “I think it’s very unfair (on) my Russian tennis mates, my colleagues. It’s not their fault what’s happening in this moment with the war.”

The 21-time grand slam champion’s words were not appreciated by Ukrainian former top-50 player Sergiy Stakhovsky, who returned to his country following the invasion to join the reserve forces.

Stakhovsky wrote on Twitter: “We competed together.. we’ve played each other on tour. Please tell me how it is fair that Ukrainian players cannot return home? How it is fair that Ukrainian kids cannot ply tennis? How is it fair that Ukrainians are dying?”

Action against Wimbledon and the preceding grass-court tournaments run by the Lawn Tennis Association could include the removal of ranking points.

Nadal, who is a member of the ATP Player Council, added: “The 2,000 points, whenever we go to the grand slams, they are really important and we have to go to those tournaments. So we will have to see the measures that we take.

“At the end of the day, what happens in our game, it doesn’t have any importance when we can see so many people dying and suffering and seeing the bad situation they are having in Ukraine.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZBJbJ_0fQC9blj00
Novak Djokovic spoke about the situation at the Madrid Open (Manu Fernandez/AP) (AP)

World number one Novak Djokovic reiterated his opposition to the ban, saying: “I still stand by my position that I don’t support the decision. I think it’s just not fair, it’s not right, but it is what it is.

“They are entitled to make the decision and now I guess it’s on the player council, the tour management, to really decide along with the players what is the best solution in this situation, whether they keep the points, protect the points, take away 50 per cent of the points, or whatever.

“I really doubt that there won’t be any points. Probably the more realistic option is to protect the points from the Russian and Belarusian players that are not playing.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Novak Djokovic sets up Andy Murray clash and remains world number one

Novak Djokovic made sure he will remain world number one at the end of this week after his stranglehold over Gael Monfils continued at the Madrid Open. Djokovic, contesting just his fourth tournament of the season following a challenging time off-court, extended his perfect record against the Frenchman to 18 wins from as many matches.
TENNIS
newschain

Rafael Nadal summons spirit of his Real heroes in comeback win over David Goffin

Rafael Nadal summoned up the spirit of his Real Madrid heroes to stage an incredible comeback victory over David Goffin at the Madrid Open. Less than 24 hours after Real had beaten Manchester City in the semi-finals of the Champions League from a seemingly impossible position, Nadal mounted his own extraordinary recovery to beat Goffin 6-3 5-7 7-6 (9).
TENNIS
newschain

Russian strikes try to disrupt delivery of Western weapons to Ukraine

Russia has moved to obstruct the flow of Western weapons to Ukraine by bombarding rail stations and other supply-line targets across the country. Heavy fighting also raged on Wednesday at the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol that represented the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the ruined southern port city, according to the mayor.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Dominic Thiem
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Novak Djokovic
newschain

Emma Stone finds relief in grim Greek silent movie – which she filmed for free

Emma Stone says she found starring in a new Greek silent film to be a welcome professional challenge and a relief from the normal demands of her job. The 33-year-old Hollywood star spoke on Thursday from Greece, where she travelled for the screening and premiere of Bleat, rejoining director Yorgos Lanthimos three years after their collaboration on The Favourite, which earned her another Oscar nod.
MOVIES
newschain

Webber maps out Royal Ascot aim for Indefatigable

Paul Webber is planning an ambitious Flat campaign with his star mare Indefatigable, including a return to familiar territory for her first outing on the level. The Cheltenham Festival-winning hurdler won her sole previous Flat appearance in a Pontefract maiden last October and that has whetted the appetite to keep the game daughter of Schiaparelli going throughout the summer while the ground remains in her favour.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russians#Belarusians#Ukrainian
newschain

Hello You coming back in trip after Guineas effort

David Loughnane is planning to drop Hello You back in trip after the filly failed to see out the mile in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket. In her only previous try at the distance the daughter of Invincible Sprit finished a credible fifth behind winner Pizza Bianca in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf, a race in which she was one place and just three-quarters adrift of subsequent Guineas heroine Cachet.
ANIMALS
newschain

Justin Rose has no plans to play Saudi-backed event as he targets career goals

Justin Rose is not planning to play in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series as he looks to “stay out of trouble” and achieve more of his career goals. Lee Westwood, Richard Bland and Phil Mickelson are among the players to have requested releases from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to compete in the 25million US dollar event at Centurion Club next month.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

England near Test coach appointment with Gary Kirsten favourite for role

England are hoping for a swift conclusion to their hunt for a new Test coach, with South African Gary Kirsten the leading contender as the deadline for applications expires. The window for submissions officially closes at 6pm on Friday, but informal conversations have already been held and the field of candidates is unlikely to shift at the eleventh hour.
SPORTS
newschain

Ms. Pac-Man clears path to World Video Game Hall of Fame

Ms. Pac-Man has been inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame, more than 40 years after blazing a trail for female video game characters. Also inducted on Thursday was Dance Dance Revolution, The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time, and Sid Meier’s Civilisation. The Hall of Fame...
VIDEO GAMES
newschain

DUP urges action as UK Government signals move on NI Protocol not imminent

The DUP has urged the UK Government to act after the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland suggested that action on the Northern Ireland Protocol is not imminent. On the eve of polling on Wednesday night, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis indicated that a move against the protocol is unlikely to feature in the Queen’s Speech.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
132K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy