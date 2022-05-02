iQoo Neo 6 SE can be a strong competitor to Realme GT Neo 2 5G

The CZUR Shine Ultra Pro ($299) is the flagship model of the CZUR Shine series of overhead (a.k.a. book) scanners, as well as a sibling to the CZUR ET16 Plus that won an Editors' Choice award in February 2018. It's also a direct competitor to our more recent Editors' Choice winner the IRIScan Desk 6 Pro Scanner and its own relative the Desk 6 Business. Like the two IRIScan models, the Shine Ultra Pro supports document pages up to tabloid size (A3 or 11 by 17 inches). What's different is that it's adjustable, folding up for storage and travel. And though it performs well with most types of media, the Ultra Pro isn't, according to the company, the strongest book scanner in the CZUR stable—it's a personal or consumer overhead scanner, while the ET16 Plus and ET18 Pro are professional-grade devices. Still, in my tests it capably scanned everything I threw at it, and it works well as a remote teaching and learning tool and for online conferences and presentations in small offices, workgroups, and classrooms.

