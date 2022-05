There comes a time in every romantic relationship when a serious decision needs to be made about the direction the couple is going in. Are we exclusively dating? Should we move in together? Do our long term goals match up? Is this thing sustainable in the long run? These hard questions and more lead pairs to what may be a fork in the road, and that crossroads moment can make or break even the strongest of connections. TV shows like The Ultimatum, Marry Me Now, and Put a Ring On It are leaning into these especially tense personal decisions, providing fans of reality dating shows with a dose of chaos and toxicity as people from different walks of life try to determine the trajectory of their relationships. Sure, it’s just entertainment, but relationship expert Dr. Nicole LaBeach asserts that audiences can walk away from each episode of these popular series with practical tools that can inform and transform their dating lives for the better — particularly where ultimatums are concerned.

