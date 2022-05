SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A train slammed into a disabled car on railroad tracks in Sharonville Tuesday morning, shutting down a road for a couple of hours. Sharonville Police said the car became disabled at Crescentville and Windisch before 6 a.m. The driver got out of the car shortly before it was hit by the train, according to police. Crescentville is the dividing line between Sharonville and West Chester.

SHARONVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO