This story is part of the 2022 Summer Gear Awards. To see the full list of winners, click here. Summer's warmer temperatures usher in the chance to use a whole new range of products. For fitness lovers, this inviting change of weather gives us fresh opportunities to step outside and power into new workouts with gear that's ready for the rays. And because we love that sun so much, we don't want our training to sideline us from taking in those moments of tantalizing tanning. So, here are the best picks to make every outdoor workout worthwhile this summer, along with some extras to get you recovered faster – and back on that training schedule.

FITNESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO