ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Jackie Robinson All-Star game bat sells for record $1.08 million

By Travis Schlepp, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dDYYZ_0fQC3Pln00

( KTLA ) – A bat used by baseball icon Jackie Robinson in the 1949 All-Star game sold at auction for a record price of $1.08 million.

The bat was used in the 1949 All-Star game in Brooklyn in which Robinson hit a double and scored three runs. That year’s midsummer classic also marked the first time Black players were selected for an All-Star game.

No. 42 would go on to finish that season being awarded the National League’s Most Valuable Player.

Robinson kept the bat in his personal collection as a keepsake to commemorate the historic accomplishment.

The bat was purchased by Hunt Auctions at a public auction on behalf of an unnamed private client.

Have some old baseball cards? Here’s what to know before you try to sell

David Hunt, President of Hunt Auctions, said he was honored to be involved in the sale of an important piece of American sports history. Hunt said the sale of the Jackie Robinson bat is part of a growing demand and increased value for the barrier-breaking batsman’s memorabilia.

“For years we have witnessed pricing increase for items related to Robinson’s iconic career and see more room for growth as his legacy is becoming, appropriately so, more significant to each generation of fans,” Hunt said in a news release.

In 2020, Hunt Auctions was involved in the sale of a 1950 Jackie Robinson Brooklyn Dodgers home jersey for a record price of $4.2 million. Hunt Auctions said the record price for any piece of baseball memorabilia was a 1928-30 Babe Ruth New York Yankees road jersey which sold in 2019 for $5.6 million.

To see photos of the record-breaking Jackie Robinson bat, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Cause of death released for man found dead in a well

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office has released a cause of death for a man whose body was found 200 feet in a well in March. The coroner said Jerome Crystian, 26, died due to mechanical asphyxia, but the manner of death was not determined. Generally, mechanical asphyxia refers to suffocation by […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Parolee found with loaded gun, ammo: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies found a loaded gun and high-capacity magazine during a parole search Monday night at a home in Wasco, according to sheriff’s officials. Damien Torres, 22, was arrested at his home in the 2500 block of Yellowstone Court, officials said. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were also found. Torres was on active […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Murder trial underway in deadly casino shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When Sgt. Stephen Wells rushed to Golden West Casino the evening of Nov. 3, 2017, he saw a body on the ground as he secured the scene and corralled witnesses to the shooting that had just occurred. Reports came in the gunman had run to a nearby convenience store on South […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Babe Ruth
KGET

A look inside Bakersfield’s most expensive home for sale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Standing behind a gated driveway in the Country Club Estates neighborhood is the most expensive home on the Bakersfield market right now–listed at $2.995 million. The custom-built, single-family mansion was designed by the seller, an architect, according to the sellers’ agent Mary Christenson. Christenson said to protect her client, she did […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Lamont beating death case moves forward

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The case against three people charged with murder in the beating death of a man in Lamont can proceed to trial, a judge ruled Tuesday. Octaviano Gonzalez, 39, Ruben Parayno, 31, and Michelle Valencia, 29, are due back in court next week to schedule a trial date. They’re charged in connection […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

Driver killed in fatal Hwy 58 shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A portion of Highway 58 remains closed following a shooting that left a person dead Thursday evening. Emergency crews were called to eastbound lanes of Highway 58 just west of the MLK Jr. Boulevard exit at around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a collision in the center divider. CHP says […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#All Star Game#Bat#Ktla#The National League#Hunt Auctions#American
KGET

Man armed with machete now in custody

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET’s cameras show the man was taken into custody as of 12:15 p.m. Wednesday. The Bakersfield Police Department has blocked off 24th street near Eye Street and 23rd Street after a man with a machete climbed onto the roof of a building, according to officials. The call about a man holding […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Police identify suspect in deadly Ming Avenue hit-and-run crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police have identified a driver suspected of fleeing the scene of deadly crash this week on Ming Avenue. Police have identified the driver of an SUV involved the crash as Eric Miles, 31. Officials said he is wanted for vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, hit-and-run causing death, driving on a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman killed in River Blvd shooting; 2 in custody: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has died after she was shot Wednesday evening in northeast Bakersfield and two suspected shooters have been taken into custody, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said. Emergency crews were called to River Boulevard and Water Street just before 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A woman was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KGET

Judge orders trial in gas station shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge on Tuesday found enough evidence to proceed toward trial in the case of two men accused in a gas station shooting that wounded a man and woman. Joshua Smith, 27, and Ronald Goosby, 34, are due back in court next week where a date will be set for trial […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man found guilty of murder in ‘honor killing’ trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 67-year-old man who shot and killed his daughter-in-law after she allegedly insulted him has been found guilty of first-degree murder. A jury convicted Jagjit Singh Wednesday afternoon. He faces a life term in prison. Singh listened through headphones to a Punjabi interpreter as Judge John W. Lua read the verdict. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

As California’s population declines, Kern County’s continues to grow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Finance said California lost nearly 118,000 people in 2021 year, leaving the state’s population at just over 39 million residents. Officials said the drop is the result of declining birth rates and more deaths due to COVID-19. Also, fewer people are moving to the state.  While big cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco lost population, the numbers actually […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

2 arrested after guns, drugs found during probation searches

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested in separate searches in Bakersfield in which drugs and guns were found, according to probation officials. Gary Hooper, 43, was arrested Tuesday after search of a home in the 10000 block of Enger Street turned up a loaded .357 Magnum revolver, more than 100 rounds of ammunition, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy