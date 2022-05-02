Duncanville Review: Gamer vs. Gamer (Season 3 Episode 1)

Big Sky: SEASON FINALE - Catch a Few Fish (5/19) “Catch a Few Fish” – In a struggle between head and heart, final resolutions are made as Jenny works to find Travis before he reaches a dangerous point of no return; meanwhile, Ren and Jag find a new familial bond and decide together how to handle their father now that he’s crossed a serious line. After receiving a startling surprise from Scarlett, Cassie changes the course of her quest for justice forever. Later, with Tubb out of commission for the time being, a new sheriff comes to town; and after getting fully acquainted with Cassie and Jenny, it seems like he may just stick around for a while … on the season two finale of “Big Sky,” THURSDAY, MAY 19 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

