1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting near Panorama Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting in Panorama Park Sunday left one dead and on sustaining minor injuries, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Panorama Park at Panorama Drive and River Boulevard at around 10:58 p.m. Officials said they found two people suffering gunshot wounds when they arrived on scene.

Both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment. One was later pronounced dead while the other in in currently stable condition.

No arrests have been made and descriptions of possible suspects were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

