N.C. Congressional District 1 candidate QA

The following candidates seeking their party's nomination for the 1st Congressional District seat responded to a questionnaire distributed by APGENC newspapers. The questions were distributed on April 4 to all candidates via email to addresses listed with the state Board of Elections. Each candidate received follow up emails and telephone calls were placed to numbers list with the state. Democrat Don Davis did not respond. Republicans Sandy Smith and Billy Strickland did not respond. Republican Henry Williams does not use email. He did not return a mailed questionnaire by April 18.

DEMOCRATS

Jullian C. Bishop Sr.

Age: 50

Town of residence: Garner

Occupation: Retired Navy intelligence officer, current professor of intelligence at Fayetteville State University

1. Why should voters select you as the party’s nominee over your opponents?

I am the only candidate in this race who is not a politician. I am a retired Navy officer with 25 years of honorable military service. I understand leadership, fiscal responsibility and integrity. These are the values I will bring to Washington, D.C.

2. How would you describe the events that occurred at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021?

As a retired Navy officer with three decades of service, I took an oath to defend our country against all enemies — both foreign and domestic. If anyone is found guilty of an attack against our nation at home or abroad, that person should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

3. Allegations of massive voter fraud have persisted since the last presidential election. Is there any truth to those allegations? How should Congress respond if massive fraud exists or if the allegations are unfounded?

No American citizen is above the law or beneath it. In any election, if there is voter fraud, those involved must be prosecuted in accordance with federal and state law. Also, if there are those who knowingly peddle false allegations of voter fraud to gain a perceived advantage with our electorate, they should be held equally accountable.

4. The 1st Congressional District struggles economically, despite having manufacturing hubs in the cities of Greenville, Rocky Mount and Wilson, and a variety of locations that draw tourists. What can be done in Congress to improve the region’s economy and how would you approach the Congressional leadership to ensure it is done?

We must revitalize our critical infrastructure in order to bring back our economy. We need rural broadband to attract 21st-century corporate investment. We need to expand our roads and highways to bring in goods and services and we need to develop our 5G information superhighway to facilitate economic growth for our region.

5. What will your top priorities be in Congress?

My No. 1 priority in Congress will be the people of District 1. Congress works for the people — not the other way around. Directly related to serving the people of my district will also be their safety and security. There is nothing more important than the safety and well-being of the people we serve. With me as their representative, the people of District 1 will know that I am getting up, rolling my sleeves up, and stepping up on their behalf every single day.

Don Davis

Age: 50

Town of residence: Snow Hill

Occupation: Educator, minister, state senator

www.votedondavis.com, facebook.com/DonDavisNC, twitter.com/DonDavisNC

1. I’m running for Congress to be a champion for eastern North Carolina. I’ve dedicated my life to public service, but we need a leader who has a track record of delivering for rural communities. I’m a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and served eight years active duty. When I came back to North Carolina during my service, I began teaching at ECU and in our community college system. I understand the struggles of rural communities because I’ve dedicated my career fighting to expand Medicaid, create jobs, secure funds for the ECU Brody School and keep our HBCUs open.

2. As a veteran who served our country as an officer in the Air Force, I am appalled by the events that occurred on Jan. 6 and my prayers and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of the Capitol police officers who lost their lives as a result of those horrific acts of violence. The events on Jan. 6 were a direct attack on the men and women who serve bravely in uniform and the sacrifices they make to our country.

3. Faith in our elections and our election workers is essential to have a strong North Carolina and a strong America. With the pandemic, crucial efforts were made to protect voters. When there are credible allegations or concerns of fraud, we have mechanisms in place to address these concerns and ensure free and fair elections. We must all be wary of attempts to attack our most sacred and fundamental freedom: the right to vote. That’s why I am proud to be endorsed by the Voter Protection Project.

4. I’m focused on improving the quality of life in the East for generations to come. We must support our small businesses, help our farmers in need, and build a strong workforce that will allow our region to grow. I’m fighting for essential investments that will allow the East to thrive by ensuring access to high-speed broadband, which drives investment in small businesses and industry; creating good-paying jobs and opportunities for our children who live in rural communities, and expanding 21st-century infrastructure to rural North Carolina in order to connect businesses with the global market.

5. Plainly, eastern North Carolina is in dire straits. Despite North Carolina as a whole gaining population and gaining an additional Congressional seat, District 1 was the only district that lost population. Our communities are facing a crisis on many fronts and we need to address the economic, educational, and health care disparities head-on. Because eastern North Carolina has been left behind by Washington, we need urgent investment into the East to ensure we empower the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs to keep our region strong.

Erica Smith

Town of residence: Henrico

Age not provided

Occupation: Educator, Minister, and former State Senator.

www.ericaforus.com, @ericaforus

1. Why should voters select you as the party’s nominee over your opponents?

I’m the only candidate in this race with a strong track record of working with Gov. Cooper to deliver for eastern North Carolina. I’m the only candidate in this race who has worked tirelessly to expand Medicaid, raise teacher pay, protect access to reproductive health care and protect our voting rights. I understand the dignity of work, the value of faith and the importance of service. I have the qualifications and the vision to deliver a brighter future for eastern North Carolina.

2. How would you describe the events that occurred at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021?

There was an attack on our Democracy. The election was fair and free. The peaceful transfer of power is critical to who we are as Americans and it was threatened on Jan. 6 and it is critical that we do everything we can to defend our democracy and protect voting rights.

3. Allegations of massive voter fraud have persisted since the last presidential election. Is there any truth to those allegations? How should Congress respond if massive fraud exists or if the allegations are unfounded?

Elections must be safe and secure, and I’ll work in Congress to ensure that’s the case. However, the allegations of massive fraud are inaccurate and have been proven false. There was no massive fraud in the 2020 election.

4. The 1st Congressional District struggles economically, despite having manufacturing hubs in the cities of Greenville, Rocky Mount and Wilson, and a variety of locations that draw tourists. What can be done in Congress to improve the region’s economy and how would you approach the Congressional leadership to ensure it is done?

I’m proposing a Rural New Deal that will secure historic investments in eastern North Carolina, lifting up family farms, supporting small businesses, revitalizing towns, and creating good-paying jobs. It’ll guarantee universal health care, lower prescription drug costs, and free insulin as well as reopen and protect rural hospitals. We can lower prices by holding massive international corporations accountable for price gouging and rigging the economy against working people. We also need the minimum wage to be a living wage and bold climate action to protect our communities and secure energy freedom.

5. What will your top priorities be in Congress?

My top priority will be the people of eastern North Carolina. That’s why I don’t take money from corporations and have sworn off trading or buying stocks as a member of Congress. District 1 deserves a representative who works for them. Protecting voting rights, expanding affordable health care, and fixing an economy that’s rigged against working people is my priority. Making sure the government works for all of us, not just the wealthy and the well-connected is my priority.

Jason Albert Spriggs

Age: 40

Town of residence: Henderson

Occupation: City councilor at large

1. Why should voters select you as the party’s nominee over your opponents?

Two things up front: I’m a term limits candidate and my platform provides solutions for all residents regardless of their political affiliations. I will voluntarily step out of my office after three terms, six years. I am giving back $74,000 of my Congressional salary every year to the various nonprofits in our district … and I will be establishing six district offices so my residents can easily reach me and my staff. Now, we only have one office for 19 counties.

2. How would you describe the events that occurred at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021?

Tragic.

3. Allegations of massive voter fraud have persisted since the last presidential election. Is there any truth to those allegations? How should Congress respond if massive fraud exists or if the allegations are unfounded?

In any election, there is sadly and likely some amount of deception. As to the amount … that is questionable. I honestly don’t believe that it is widespread to the point where the results of an election would be different. If massive fraud exists, I would say that the states bear the burden of ensuring the highest of an election’s integrity. As a federal representative, I would certainly support funding to assist the states in their implementation of election-related technology, support and security.

4. The 1st Congressional District struggles economically, despite having manufacturing hubs in the cities of Greenville, Rocky Mount and Wilson, and a variety of locations that draw tourists. What can be done in Congress to improve the region’s economy and how would you approach the Congressional leadership to ensure it is done?

My focus should always be on my district! In Congress, I should be lobbying the president and her or his administration for directives that improve the economic standing of my counties. That can include continued federal investment in our infrastructure and utilities and grants that our local governments and regional economic development authorities can utilize. Congressional leadership should understand I’m focused on my residents first.

5. What will your top priorities be in Congress?

Improving the public image and perception of our district, encouraging our major industries to bring well-paid jobs to our region and fighting for legislation and federal funding that will support our small businesses, local governments and residents.

REPUBLICAN

Will Aiken

Age 35

Town of residence: Henderson

Occupation: Special Agent

www.willaiken.com, www.facebook.com/willaiken22

1. Why should voters select you as the party’s nominee over your opponents?

I am a public servant. I have dedicated my career as a law enforcement officer, fighting for safer communities and building bridges and trust. I know what it's like to wake up every day and stand for what's right. For this reason, I am the candidate best suited to represent our wonderful and diverse eastern North Carolina. If you send me to Washington D.C., I will fight for eastern North Carolina and America and to save our economy and control inflation. I will stand up for our law enforcement officers and our military. I will fight to make eastern North Carolina a priority in Washington D.C.

2. How would you describe the events that occurred at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021?

I do not condone riotous behavior. This is still an active investigation by federal authorities and I do not feel it is appropriate to comment further on an active investigation.

3. Allegations of massive voter fraud have persisted since the last presidential election. Is there any truth to those allegations? How should Congress respond if massive fraud exists or if the allegations are unfounded?

To quote former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at an event on May 4, 2019, in Inglewood, Calif., "You can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you." If massive voter fraud were proven, the rightful winner of the election should be declared.

4. The 1st Congressional District struggles economically, despite having manufacturing hubs in the cities of Greenville, Rocky Mount and Wilson, and a variety of locations that draw tourists. What can be done in Congress to improve the region’s economy and how would you approach the Congressional leadership to ensure it is done?

To enhance eastern North Carolina's economy, Congress can do several things. First, they can work to fight inflation and high energy prices which are the No. 1 issues eastern North Carolina families are facing. Secondly, Congress can work to remove burdensome regulations that hinder growth. Thirdly, Congress can lower the capital gains tax. If elected, I will put together a task force of eastern North Carolina's best business leaders from different industries with the goal of increasing investment in eastern North Carolina and I will be a champion for eastern North Carolina for those businesses looking to relocate.

5. What will your top priorities be in Congress?

My top priorities in Congress will be being a champion for eastern North Carolina, providing funding for the southern border wall, controlling inflation, becoming energy independent, solving the fentanyl crisis, protecting the right to life and protecting our Second Amendment — including modern sporting rifles and standard capacity magazines.

Brad Murphy

Age: 61

Town of residence: Macon/Warrenton

Occupation: CEO/tech entrepreneur

Website/social media: www.bradmurphyforcongress.com

1. Why should voters select you as the party’s nominee over your opponents?

Here are the qualifications that I believe Voters will use to choose me over my opponents:

I am the only globally successful business/tech entrepreneur in the race who has created over 5,000 lucrative jobs and has a plan for doing the same in eastern North Carolina.

I am the only Republican candidate who has deep expertise and industry relationships that can be used to shape private/public partnerships that can achieve the following:

Keep us safe from national security issues related to China and the looming military crisis with Taiwan that intersect directly with the semiconductor industry.

Accelerate deployment of broadband across District 1 in two-three years, not a decade

Accelerate digital up-skilling in the Eastern North Carolina region that will enhance opportunities to participate in the coming boom in clean-energy manufacturing

Transform primary and secondary education to match the growing skills gap of our private, tech-driven industries. (Visit our website to read more)

I am the only business executive with experience in radically shrinking the size of large, dysfunctional institutions, and transforming them into nimble, responsive organizations. It is this skill and experience I will employ in radically shrinking the size and reach of the federal government.

I’m the only Republican candidate with a vision and plan for reforming the IRS and Tax Code to radically enhance annual GDP output of both small and large business

Lastly, I’m the only Republican candidate with a plan on how to both close down the Federal Department of Education and to redirect the annual budget of this failed federal agency to both secure the southern border and transform school choice options in the state of North Carolina.

2. How would you describe the events that occurred at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021?

On Jan. 6, 2021, many patriotic Americans exercised their First Amendment right to peacefully protest over what they saw as a lack of transparency around the results of the presidential election in November 2020. Sadly, a few bad apples that day crossed the line and broke laws governing access and security to the U.S. Capitol building. Estimates place the total protest turnout at close to 80,000, and police estimates for those unlawfully breaching the U.S. Capitol building at roughly 2,000. (Visit our website to read more)

Here is what saddens me about the events that unfolded on Jan. 6:

The legitimate concerns of the 78,000 peaceful protestors was lost in the drama of the unlawful breach into the U.S. Capitol

The conservative Republican that I know myself to be (and those I associate with) believes in law-and-order … and sadly those who broke the law (however well-intended) have given liberal media ammunition to paint all conservatives as lunatics and lawbreakers.

The central issue for those protesting that day has been conveniently swept under the rug. Specifically, concerns about ballot stuffing in a few key precincts were brushed aside as having no merit.

Sadly, the unlawful breach of the U.S. Capitol building (by a small percentage of protestors) was used by lawmakers to avoid launching a thoughtful, forensically robust and transparent audit.

Such an audit would have gone a long way in resolving the claims, counter-claims, and misinformation being spread on both sides of the ideological aisle. And the net result is a black eye on the confidence some Americans have in the voting process.

3. Allegations of massive voter fraud have persisted since the last presidential election. Is there any truth to those allegations? How should Congress respond if massive fraud exists or if the allegations are unfounded?

Instead of waiting for “proof” of voter fraud, Washington, in partnership with states should fast-track a number of experiments around enhanced voting protocols and technologies (Blockchain, etc.) that allow us to “fraud-proof” our elections. This issue isn’t whether voter fraud occurs, it’s whether it occurs at a level high enough to change the outcome of elections. It is this central question that must be resolved … not in a reactive, “the horse is out of the barn” fashion but in a proactive, forensically provable way.

3. The 1st District struggles economically, despite having manufacturing hubs in the cities of Greenville, Rocky Mount and Wilson, and a variety of locations that draw tourists. What can be done in Congress to improve the region’s economy and how would you approach the Congressional leadership to ensure it is done?

I have a bold strategy and plan for transforming the economy of District 1 by employing two parallel pathways:

Pathway 1: New economy jobs now: Unlike my Republican (and Democratic opponents), I am not waiting for Washington to solve this problem. We need private industry leadership, with only a “light touch” of support from D.C. policymakers to help radically reshape and transform the future economy of District 1. I am already working to bring such a private industry coalition together which both guarantees lucrative new-economy jobs; as well as the digital re-skilling required to fill these jobs.

Pathway 2: Clean manufacturing boom: As a result of COVID and global recognition of the need to reduce the world's global carbon footprint, there is an extraordinary clean-manufacturing boom just getting started here in the U.S. that will last for several decades. These new, highly automated and digitally managed plants will offer lucrative, high-paying jobs that do not require a four-year degree. Moreover, these plants will be strategically placed in lower-cost counties with convenient access to urban, high-tech design centers like Raleigh. (Visit our website to read more)

To realize and capture these new clean manufacturing opportunities in eastern North Carolina, we need business vision and leadership coupled with a private/public policy partnership that jump-starts our ability to transform and make our workforce digitally ready and able. I am already working to shape the framework of such a coalition and position eastern North Carolina for a vibrant, prosperous future.

4. What will your top priorities be in Congress?

Dramatically reduce the size of our federal government by both abolishing and/or shrinking federal agencies that are performing services already provided by states

Shrink and limit the scope of agencies that are “out of control” with burdensome regulations

Reform agencies that have been co-opted by liberal/socialist agendas

Transform our tax code to spur American small and large businesses and help maintain our global dominance as the world’s technical innovator (Visit our website to read more)

Secure our southern border and, afterward, address long-overdue immigration policies

Shape policy to hold Big Tech accountable for maintaining fair, free and uncensored discourse in the virtual “public square.”

Shape smart economic policies to secure protection from China’s planned aggression toward both Taiwan and the economy of the west.

Attack the looming crisis around our levels of federal debt and the insolvency of our Social Security and Medicare entitlement programs.

Brent Roberson

Age: 51

Residence: Williamston

Occupation: Logger/Contractor

https://www.brentroberson2022.com/

1. Why should voters select you as the party’s nominee over your opponents?

My position on this is clear; I am not a politician. I’m a working-class guy who came from the ground up and built several successful businesses with my own hands. As a lifelong resident of District 1, I have worked in 18 of the 19 counties I want to represent. Unlike my opponents, I look like, I work like and live like my district. As a working-class person, I understand the actual needs of my voters. For too long we have been sending people to Washington to represent us and their focus is more on making the office a career than it is actually representing the people who put them there. I will change that.

2. How would you describe the events that occurred at our nation’s Capital on Jan. 6, 2021?

Americans have the right to assemble and protest peacefully and that’s mostly what happened on that day. Now, more than a year later, there is so much conflicting data challenging that the protest was not violent and there were clearly agitators who caused most of the trouble. What troubles me most is that more than 100 Americans are still jailed without a hearing and without due process, and that is what we need to resolve.

3. Allegations of massive voter fraud have persisted since the last presidential election. Is there any truth to those allegations? How should Congress respond if massive fraud exists or if the allegations are unfounded?

Although I don’t accept that the election was fair, I have to accept that Biden is our president. Hopefully current, ongoing investigations state by state will reveal the truth. We need to wait and see and let justice run its course. That election has kept us divided and divided as a nation will serve no one.

4. The 1st Congressional District struggles economically, despite having manufacturing hubs in the cities of Greenville, Rocky Mount and Wilson, and a variety of locations that draw tourists. What can be done in Congress to improve the region’s economy and how would you approach the Congressional leadership to ensure it is done?

So much focus in the 1st District has been on the major population hubs with not enough focus on the bulk of the distric,t which is a combination of agriculture and small business. Job training districtwide should be a high priority as should more support for struggling small business.

As the district’s representative, I will work closely with Congressional leadership to direct federal funds to the area to support struggling, existing small businesses, create tax relief to ensure long-term business success and, add considerable funding for job training and long-term growth.

5. What will your top priorities be in Congress?

First and foremost, start an immediate process to reverse so many of Biden’s policies. We must secure the southern border and stop the flow of illegals. We need to get a handle on inflation, which is already surging to levels never seen before, and turn on oil and gas production. Currently, the cost of fuel is crippling our economy, causing food and durable goods shortages and affecting every working-class household in America. Finally, strengthen our national defense to levels that existed prior to Biden taking the White House.

Sandy Roberson

Age: 55

Town of residence: Rocky Mount

Occupation: Health care, mayor of Rocky Mount

1. Why should voters select you as the party’s nominee over your opponents?

I am the only person in this race who has held elected office or won an election. This is the first time the 1st District is competitive in two decades, and it is essential that we nominate a candidate that can win.

2. How would you describe the events that occurred at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021?

I try to avoid generalizations. For many, it was a peaceful protest expressing legitimate concerns over election integrity and the direction of our country. However, when you push back against police barricades, you have crossed a line beyond peaceful protest.

3. Allegations of massive voter fraud have persisted since the last presidential election. Is there any truth to those allegations? How should Congress respond if massive fraud exists or if the allegations are unfounded?

I am in favor of strengthening election integrity. Election fraud is something that’s very hard to prove after the fact, so the best course of action is to make sure our elections are secure moving forward. That means voter ID laws, poll watchers and increased data security, among other things.

4. The 1st Congressional District struggles economically, despite having manufacturing hubs in the cities of Greenville, Rocky Mount and Wilson, and a variety of locations that draw tourists. What can be done in Congress to improve the region’s economy and how would you approach the Congressional leadership to ensure it is done?

We just simply haven’t had representation in Washington for two decades. We have not had a champion fighting for broadband or highway funding, among other things. From my business background, I know how the economies of the 1st District interact with one another and where the levers are that we need to enact real growth and real prosperity in eastern NC.

5. What will your top priorities be in Congress?

The district. We have been ignored for decades, and it's time someone speaks up for the voters of eastern North Carolina. That means reflecting the values of the district in my voting record but also listening to the opinions of the voters before making tough votes. It also means making sure our federal agencies are working for my constituents, not against them. I intend for my office to be as responsive as possible.

Ernest T. Reeves

Age: 57

Town of residence: Greenville

Occupation: Retired U.S. military officer, community advocate

1. Why should voters select you as the party’s nominee over your opponents?

I believe as an African American Republican (former Democrat) that I am the best candidate to challenge the Democrats in the general election. Moreover, I am the only retired military veteran candidate (U.S. Army captain) with combat zone experience in the Middle East, and I am a fighter. I will always fight for the citizens of the 1st Congressional District, our active-duty military and veterans.

2. How would you describe the events that occurred at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021?

I believe that the citizens that attended the rally in Washington D.C. were there to voice their opinions and protest within their rights under the 1st Amendment (many believed that the elections in 2020 were not fair) and some got caught up in the moment of the protest and decided to storm the U.S. Capitol — which is unlawful. However, those individuals should be given the same grace for storming the Capitol as those individuals that protested last summer. Moreover, I believe that we are all God’s children and what is good for the goose should be good for the gander!

3. Allegations of massive voter fraud have persisted since the last presidential election. Is there any truth to those allegations? How should Congress respond if massive fraud exists or if the allegations are unfounded?

I believe that there are irregularities within our current election system. However, it is very difficult to police voter fraud because the violators always seem to somehow not get punished due to discrimination claims, etc., and in many cases protected by some of the elected politicians that have benefited from voter fraud allegations in their races.

4. The 1st Congressional District struggles economically, despite having manufacturing hubs in the cities of Greenville, Rocky Mount and Wilson, and a variety of locations that draw tourists. What can be done in Congress to improve the region’s economy and how would you approach the Congressional leadership to ensure it is done?

I believe that there are a host of economic packages at the federal level that could be forged bilaterally (tax breaks, low-cost loans and subsidies) for companies willing to relocate to the district, which is a great place to live and do business because of the location, beauty of the district, great citizens and quality of life. I would invite the chairs of as many committees as I could to the see the area, visit some of the businesses, meet the people, sample the food, survey the land and interact with local and state elected leaders to discuss ways that businesses and the citizens of the district could prosper through public and private partnerships in the region.

5. What will your top priorities be in Congress?

1) Economy and jobs. 2) Agriculture (rising food prices) and Energy (rising gas prices). 3) Military superiority — ensuring that our military has the equipment they need (want) and are ready for combat. 4) Boarder security (illegal entry of undocumented individuals and stopping opioids from entering the U.S. and 1st District).