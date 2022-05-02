A Fiesta Fusion of Worldwide Flavors

Family Features) If you’re seeking inspiration to take mealtime from bland and boring to new and vibrant, look no further than these at-home fiesta recipes. With options ranging from tongue-tingling spice to smooth, creamy and simply delicious, you can call on global flavors to bring life to your kitchen.

This menu from “The New York Times” bestselling cookbook author and recipe developer Stephanie Banyas offers delightful flavor fusions from around the world. The lively tastes of the Spicy Shrimp Remoulade in Lettuce Leaves and Mexican Style Paella with Chicken and Sausage pop with the high-quality ingredients of Fresh Cravings Salsas.



These boldly flavored salsas are made with vine-ripened tomatoes, crisp onions, zesty peppers and spices. Plus, they’re never cooked or pasteurized, meaning you’re enjoying a vibrant dip that’s never soggy or dull. Available in a range of heat levels among restaurant style, chunky and pico de gallo, they complement any at-home fiesta.

For a fiery, zesty twist, this Red Pepper Chickpea Soup with Gazpacho Relish and Tortilla Croutons calls for Fresh Cravings Hummus, as its ideal creamy texture and savory taste balances out the spice. Made with a short list of high-quality ingredients like chickpeas, tahini and Chilean extra-virgin olive oil, this hummus has a smooth, creamy mouthfeel.

“The hummus adds loads of flavor and makes this thick, rich soup totally dairy and gluten free, so there is no need for heavy cream, cornstarch or flour,” Banyas said. “It’s as beautiful to look at as it is delicious to eat.”

Red Pepper Chickpea Soup with Gazpacho Relish and Tortilla Croutons

Recipe courtesy of Stephanie Banyas

Servings: 2

1/4 cup finely diced seeded English cucumbers

1/4 cup finely diced seeded Roma tomato

2 tablespoons finely diced red onion

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro leaves

1 lime, juice only, divided

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

2 cups canned low-sodium vegetable stock, divided

1/2 cup Fresh Cravings Restaurant Style Salsa (mild or medium)

1 container (10 ounces) Fresh Cravings Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

tri-color fried tortilla strips

In small bowl, combine cucumber, tomato, onion and cilantro. Add half the lime juice and season with salt and pepper, to taste. Let sit at room temperature. In blender or food processor, process 1 cup stock and salsa until smooth. Pour mixture into medium saucepan. Add remaining stock and hummus, season with salt and pepper, to taste, and bring to boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until slightly thickened, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in remaining lime juice. Divide soup between two bowls and top with relish and tortilla strips.

Spicy Shrimp Remoulade in Lettuce Leaves

Recipe courtesy of Stephanie Banyas

Yield: 8 leaves

Shrimp:

1/2 cup Fresh Cravings Chunky Salsa (mild or medium)

9 cups water, divided

ice water

1 lime, sliced

12 sprigs cilantro

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 pound fresh shrimp (31-35), peeled and deveined

Remoulade Sauce:

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard

2 teaspoons fresh lime juice

1/2 teaspoon chile powder or smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup Fresh Cravings Chunky Salsa (mild or medium), drained well

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves

1/4 cup green onion, thinly sliced, plus additional for garnish

8 butter or Boston lettuce leaves

cilantro leaves, for garnish

lime wedges, for garnish

chopped black olives, for garnish (optional)

chopped hard-cooked eggs, for garnish (optional)

To make shrimp: In food processor or blender, blend salsa with 1 cup water until smooth. Fill large bowl with ice water; set aside. Transfer salsa mixture to large saucepan and add remaining water, lime slices, cilantro sprigs and salt. Bring to boil over high heat; stir in shrimp, cover, turn off heat and let shrimp poach off heat in liquid 10 minutes. Drain in colander. Transfer shrimp to ice bath and let sit 5 minutes. Drain again. To make remoulade sauce: In large bowl, whisk mayonnaise, mustard, lime juice, chile powder, sugar, salt and pepper until combined; fold in salsa. Put half of remoulade sauce in large bowl. Fold in shrimp and cilantro, adding remoulade as needed to make mixture creamier; taste for seasoning. Cover and refrigerate at least 30 minutes, or up to 6 hours. Arrange lettuce cups on platter. Spoon equal portions shrimp mixture into lettuce cups. Garnish with cilantro leaves; lime wedges; black olives, if desired; and eggs, if desired.

Mexican Style Paella with Chicken and Sausage

Recipe courtesy of Stephanie Banyas

Servings: 4-6

1 container (16 ounces) Fresh Cravings Chunky Salsa (mild or medium)

12 ounces chicken tenders, patted dry

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

3 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

12 ounces fully cooked chicken sausage or pork sausage links

3 cups low-sodium canned chicken stock, water or combination

2 cups long-grain rice

1 cup frozen peas

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro or parsley

lime wedges