Giants' Darin Ruf: Registers second steal

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Ruf went 1-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 11-5 loss to the Nationals. Ruf has hit safely...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Getting breather Wednesday

Walker is not in Wednesday's lineup for the series finale against the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Walker will rest Wednesday after starting each of the Diamondbacks' last four games, launching three home runs and driving in four over that stretch. Seth Beer will take over at first base and bat fourth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Placed on 10-day IL

Santana was placed on the 10-day injured list with right ankle bursitis Wednesday, retroactive to May 3. Santana was slated to miss a second consecutive game Wednesday after being scratched from Tuesday's lineup, and he'll get additional time to recover since he's dealing with some inflammation. Hunter Dozier and Ryan O'Hearn should see increased playing time at first base, while Emmanuel Rivera was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' Tyler Beede: Designated for assignment

Beede was designated for assignment by the Giants on Thursday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Beede made six relief appearances for the Giants over the first month of the season, and he posted a 4.66 ERA and 2.07 WHIP in 9.2 innings. However, the 28-year-old will lose his spot on the 40-man roster after giving up two runs in 1.1 innings during Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Trevor May: Faces extended absence

May (triceps) was diagnosed Wednesday with a stress reaction on the lower portion of his humerus and will be shut down from throwing for at least four weeks, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. May's triceps injury first surfaced during an April 11 appearance against the Phillies, but he missed only...
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Cristian Javier: Excels as sixth starter

Javier (2-0) got the win during Tuesday's 4-0 victory over Seattle, allowing two hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 5.1 scoreless innings. Javier retired the first eight batters he faced though noticeably slowed down by permitting two baserunners in the fifth inning and one in the sixth, prompting his removal. The 25-year-old has improved his pitch count in each of his five appearances and has only allowed one run in 11.2 innings across three starts. This performance probably earned him another turn, likely to come next week against Minnesota.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Clubs game-winning homer

Smith went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Marlins. The 26-year-old delivered a solo homer during Tuesday's win over Miami, and he came through again Wednesday in the clutch with a two-run shot in the top of the ninth inning. Smith didn't homer through his first 18 games of the season, but he's 6-for-21 with three home runs and seven RBI across his past six contests.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Four-game starting run ends

Luplow is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Since returning from the injured list April 25, Luplow has made a strong push for a near-everyday role. He's appeared in eight of Arizona's nine games since being activated, starting five times while going 5-for-21 with two home runs, two walks, five RBI, four runs and a stolen base. Arizona likely envisioned the righty-hitting Luplow filling the short side of a platoon in the outfield, but the ongoing struggles of designated hitter Seth Beer and first baseman Christian Walker have allowed Luplow to push for more work against right-handed pitching.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jacob Nottingham: Back in action

Nottingham (undisclosed) returned from the injured list Wednesday, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout versus Triple-A Nashville. Nottingham should return to a fairly regular role for Triple-A Norfolk going forward. Beau Taylor (undisclosed) went on the injured list in a corresponding move.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: On bench Thursday

Dickerson isn't starting Thursday's game against the Giants, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Even though right-hander Mauricio Llovera is on the mound for San Francisco on Thursday, Dickerson will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game. Juan Yepez will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Not starting Wednesday

Kiermaier isn't starting Wednesday against Oakland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kiermaier went just 1-for-7 with a double, two runs and two strikeouts over the last two games. Brett Phillips will take over in center field and bat ninth.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Two hits, stolen base

Pena went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-0 win against the Mariners. Pena singled and stole second in the third inning and brought home two runs with another single in the sixth. The theft is the 24-year-old's first surprisingly enough. His sprint speed of 29.2 feet per second ranks 13th in MLB and he had five swipes in 30 games at the Triple-A level.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Set to begin rehab assignment

Lewis (knee) will report to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment. Lewis' scheduled appearance for Tacoma on Tuesday will mark his first game action in affiliated ball since late May of last season, when he developed a right knee injury that was later revealed to be a torn meniscus. He underwent surgery soon after and was expected to make a late-season return, but he suffered a setback in his recovery that prompted the Mariners to take a cautious approach with bringing him back to begin the 2022 campaign. Lewis has since appeared in games at extended spring training without any discomfort in his knee, so he'll now move on to Tacoma for rehab games in what marks the final step of his lengthy recovery process. Once activated from the 10-day injured list, Lewis could challenge the struggling Jarred Kelenic for an everyday role in the Seattle outfield.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Brash: Sent down Thursday

Brash was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. Brash hadn't pitched above the Double-A level prior to the 2022 season, but he entered the year with fairly lofty expectations after winning a spot on the Opening Day roster. He posted a 3.38 ERA and 1.22 WHIP while striking out 11 in 10.2 innings during his first two major-league starts but was much less effective recently. He was charged with losses in his last two starts after allowing 10 runs in five innings. The right-hander will attempt to sort things out in the minors, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him rejoin the big-league club at some point as long as he performs well in Tacoma.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Rene Pinto: Returns to Triple-A

Pinto was optioned to Triple-A Durham after Wednesday's 3-0 win over the A's, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Pinto appeared in five games since being recalled from Durham on April 22, and he went 3-for-15 with a home run and two RBI. Francisco Mejia (illness) is expected to be activated from the COVID-19 injured list Thursday and resume his role as Tampa Bay's No. 2 catcher.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Devin Williams: Steps in for Hader

Williams closed out the Reds on Tuesday to earn his second save of the season. He struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning. Manager Craig Counsell revealed after the game that Josh Hader was unavailable due to mid-back spasms. Fortunately for the Brewers, they have another one of the best relievers in baseball in Williams, who can step in for saves while Hader is ailing, though it doesn't sound like the lefty will be out more than a few additional days as a result of this particular issue.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Angels' Austin Warren: Suffers broken nose

Warren was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a nasal fracture, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Warren suffered the injury during batting practice Tuesday, as he was struck in the face by a stray ball. The 25-year-old has a 4.32 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 5:5 K:BB through 8.1 innings this season but will be unavailable for at least the next 15 days.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Max Kepler: Not starting Wednesday

Kepler (illness) isn't starting Wednesday against the Orioles. Kepler was removed from Tuesday's game against Baltimore since he was feeling under the weather, and he'll be out of the lineup for at least one game. Whether he's available off the bench remains to be seen, but Trevor Larnach will shift to right field while Nick Gordon starts in left.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: On bench again Tuesday

Vaughn (hand) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs. Vaughn's absence from the lineup has now been extended to four games, as he's apparently still experiencing some discomfort in his right hand, which was struck by a pitch in Friday's loss to the Angels. Over the weekend, manager Tony La Russa suggested that Vaughn might be ready to check back into the starting nine by Monday, but it's unclear if the White Sox's stance on the 24-year-old has changed since then. Consider him day-to-day heading into Wednesday's series finale with the Cubs.
CHICAGO, IL

