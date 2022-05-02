ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Denmark reshuffles government after Minister of Justice resigns

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19kCrl_0fQBwa6f00

COPENHAGEN, May 2 (Reuters) - Denmark's one-party Social Democratic government on Monday announced a reshuffle after Minister of Justice Nick Haekkerup resigned to become head of the Danish Brewers' Association.

Haekkerup will be replaced by current Minister of Immigration and Integration Mattias Tesfaye, who in turn will be replaced by Minister of the Interior and Housing Kaare Dybvad Bek, the government said in a statement.

Member of Parliament Christian Rabjerg Madsen will take the role at new minister of the interior and housing.

Haekkerup will also resign from parliament to take up the role as head of the Danish Brewers' Association, a lobby group for companies like Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) and Royal Unibrew (RBREW.CO).

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copenhagen#Parliament#Social Democratic#Carlsberg
The Guardian

Denmark accused of racism after anti-ghetto law adapted for Ukrainians

Denmark is facing fresh claims of racism after MPs changed the country’s controversial anti-ghetto law to allow Ukrainian refugees to move into social housing emptied of “non-westerners”. For three years, the government has sought to restrict immigrants from moving into what are described as disadvantaged neighbourhoods in...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Immigration
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Housing
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

US, UK and Canada walk out of G20 meeting over war in Ukraine

The UK, US and Canada have staged a coordinated walkout of a G20 meeting in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid growing risks of division between leading nations hitting the world economy. Representatives from the three countries left the session as Russian delegates spoke at the meeting in...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Reuters

422K+
Followers
323K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy