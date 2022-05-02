ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Barry - Episode 3.03 - Ben Mendelsohn - Promo + Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 3, Episode 3: "ben mendelsohn" Debuts: SUNDAY, MAY 8 (10:00-10:30 PM ET/PT) As Barry (Bill Hader) and Gene (Henry...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elsie Fisher
Person
Ben Mendelsohn
Person
Stephen Root
Person
Emma Barrie
Person
Miguel Sandoval
Person
Henry Winkler
Person
Michael Irby
Person
Sarah Goldberg
Person
Bill Hader
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

Mrs. American Pie - Allison Janney Joins Apple Comedy Series

Oscar and Emmy winner Allison Janney has been tapped to star alongside Kristen Wiig in Apple TV+ comedy series Mrs. American Pie, executive produced by Laura Dern. Based on Juliet McDaniel’s book, Mrs. American Pie hails from creator Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) and director Tate Taylor (Breaking News in Yuba County). Dern also is eyeing a “key role” in the series.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Bob Hearts Abishola - Episode 3.20 - Wrangling A Greased Pig - Press Release

“Wrangling a Greased Pig” – When Abishola brings Dele to work with her at the hospital, she discovers that her dream of him becoming a doctor might not become a reality. Also, Kemi and Chukwuemeka’s mother bond when Ogechi slips in the bathtub, on the CBS Original series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, May 9 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bolivians#Fuches
spoilertv.com

Breeders - Episode 3.05 - No Can Do - Press Release

An ambitious Ally sets out to save the company and throw a memorable birthday party for Ava, just as Paul, passed over for promotion yet again, wonders if he ever had any ambition to start with. Written by Simon Blackwell; directed by Chris Addison.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Good Doctor - Episode 5.18 - Sons (Season Finale) - Press Release

The Good Doctor: SEASON FINALE - Son (5/16) “Sons”– Shaun and Lea make a big life decision and are pleasantly surprised by the support they receive from their friends at the hospital. Meanwhile, when Dr. Wolke’s parents show up with a revelation, Asher struggles to accept that he and his father may never truly understand one another on the season finale of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MAY 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Charmed - Episode 4.11 - Divine Secrets of the O.G. Sisterhood - Press Release

STRONGER TOGETHER - While the Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffrey and Lucy Barrett) are still reeling from a shocking turn of events, The Unseen have infiltrated every corner of the magical realm and are on the precipice of their plans to destroy the Power of Three forever. Also starring Rupert Evans and Jordan Donica. Paul Wu directed the episode written by Joey Falco and Ivy Malone (#411). Original airdate 5/27/2022.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
spoilertv.com

The Pentaverate - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of The Pentaverate is now available to watch on Netflix. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Blockbuster - First Look Promotional Photo

An ensemble comedy that takes place in the last Blockbuster Video in America, that explores what it takes – and more specifically who it takes – for a small business to succeed against all odds. Episode count: 10 Episodes.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

All American: Homecoming - Episode 1.13 - Irreplaceable (Season Finale) - Press Release

"Irreplaceable" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV) MEANT TO BE - As Homecoming week continues, Simone (Geffri Maya) grapples with her role on the tennis team and Thea (Camille Hyde) receives some upsetting news. With Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) nowhere to be found, an interim coach steps in which creates conflict for Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) and JR (Sylvester Powell) as they try to win their most important game. Keisha (Netta Walker) throws herself into raising funds for Bringston in the hopes of helping to keep her chosen family together, while Cam (Mitchell Edwards) makes a decision that could have major consequences. Meanwhile, Amara (Kelly Jenrette) finds herself back in the spotlight with a surprising career opportunity. Christine Swanson directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll & Megan McNamara (#113). Original airdate 5/23/2022.
TENNIS
spoilertv.com

Blue Bloods - Episode 12.20 - Silver Linings (Season Finale) - Press Release

“Silver Linings” – Danny and Jamie join forces with their nephew, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), when Jamie and Joe’s search for an undocumented, trafficked teenage girl converges with Danny and Baez’s investigation into the murder of a woman in witness protection. Also, Frank and Erin butt heads when Frank calls out the district attorney’s office for instituting a new rule that classifies armed robbery as a misdemeanor, a mandate that has immediate ramifications for Eddie and her partner, on the 12th season finale of the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Maggie - Premiere Date Announced

SYNOPSIS: Dating is hard enough - it's even harder when you also happen to be a psychic. Maggie's gift allows her to see into the future of her friends, parents, clients, and random people on the street. But when she begins to see glimpses of her own destiny after meeting an unexpected stranger, her romantic life suddenly gets a lot more complicated. Can you let yourself fall in love when you think you know how it ends? She probably should have seen this coming...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

911 - Episode 5.18 - Star...

Another day in the life of the 118, as its members race to rescue a cliffside wellness retreat guru after his followers turn on him. Then, they respond to an emergency call at an upscale hair salon. Meanwhile, Maddie contemplates returning to work, Eddie and May make decisions on their future, as do Buck and Taylor, and the 118 gathers for a surprise wedding.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Everything's Trash - Premiere Date - Press Release

Written, executive produced and starring Phoebe Robinson, “Everything’s Trash” follows Phoebe, a 30-something outspoken podcast star making her professional mark while living a broke and delightfully messy life in Brooklyn. When her “perfect” older brother launches a political campaign, she’s forced to start her adulting journ-journ. Ugh. Life may be a little boo-boo, but Phoebe, ever the cocoa queen, is still thriving. The series also stars Jordan Carlos, Toccarra Cash, Nneka Okafor and Moses Storm. It is executive produced by Jonathan Groff, who also serves as showrunner. Tiny Reparations, led by Jose Acevedo, serves as nonwriting co-executive producer. Co-executive producer Chioke Nassor will direct. The series is produced by ABC Signature. “Everything’s Trash” will premiere with double episodes on Wednesday, July 13, at 10:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. EDT/PDT, then weekly at 10:30 p.m. EDT/PDT.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Chi - Season 5 - First Look Promo

Season 5 of The Chi delves deeply into the many joys and complications of Black love: relationships, children, career, community and self. Stream the premiere on June 24 on SHOWTIME. Starring Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Curtiss Cook.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy