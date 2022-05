Don’t look now, but AMD’s current flagship GPU has actually dipped below its recommended pricing, coming down quite a way to do so. This is at retailer Newegg in the US, although we’re also seeing similar price drops in the UK (more on that shortly), and so this is likely a reflection of the current climate of falling graphics card prices seen more broadly in recent times – all of which is good news (albeit in reality, this is simply a return to normality).

