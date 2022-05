Epson ColorWorks Label Printer and Ishida Weigh Scales Integrate to Provide On-Demand, Full-Color Price and Weight Labels for Grocery Stores. LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US convenience stores, delis and supermarkets selling fresh foods look to diversify labels by adding branding details and conveying information through color. Offering a simple solution for the fresh food weighing to packaging process, Epson America today announced the integration of its ColorWorks® CW-C6000P and C4000 on-demand color label printers with Ishida countertop food scales. The integrated CW-C6000P printer and weigh scale solution can be used to create full-color, on-demand labels for prepared foods as well as individually weighed meat, deli and bakery items in a grocery store. This labeling solution will be demoed for the first time at the Retail Data Systems (RDS) booth at the Washington Food Industry Association Show on May 19, 2022.

19 HOURS AGO