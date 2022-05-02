Police looking for man who attempted to walk away with child in Encinitas

SAN DIEGO – Detectives with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s North Coastal Station are investigating after a man attempted to walk away with a child in Encinitas.

Authorities say the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, near Moonlight Beach when an unknown man allegedly walked up to a five-year-old girl, took her hand, and attempted to walk away with her. The mother of the girl saw this occur, grabbed her daughter’s hand, and yelled at the man.

Officials say the man then took off, heading south from the scene.

The man is described as white, in his mid-30s, five feet five inches tall, roughly 160 pound with short- possibly a buzz cut- blonde hair. At the time of the incident, the man was seen wearing only gray sweatpants.

The matter remains under investigation at this time.

