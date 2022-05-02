ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encinitas, CA

Police looking for man who attempted to walk away with child in Encinitas

By Hope Sloop
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WIbEm_0fQBu9cp00

SAN DIEGO – Detectives with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s North Coastal Station are investigating after a man attempted to walk away with a child in Encinitas.

Authorities say the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, near Moonlight Beach when an unknown man allegedly walked up to a five-year-old girl, took her hand, and attempted to walk away with her. The mother of the girl saw this occur, grabbed her daughter’s hand, and yelled at the man.

Officer shot on I-8 in San Diego released from hospital

Officials say the man then took off, heading south from the scene.

The man is described as white, in his mid-30s, five feet five inches tall, roughly 160 pound with short- possibly a buzz cut- blonde hair. At the time of the incident, the man was seen wearing only gray sweatpants.

The matter remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Encinitas, CA
Encinitas, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#North Coastal Station#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Man, 56, dies after getting trapped in Southern California car wash, police say

A man was killed inside a Southern California car wash after he got out of his vehicle and as w pinned against machinery, authorities said Monday. The fatal accident happened late Friday at a self-service car wash in the 2100 block of East Valley Parkway in Escondido, which is about 35 miles north of downtown San Diego and 110 miles south of central Los Angeles, police said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy