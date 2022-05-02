ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Morant-Curry duel center of Grizzlies-Warriors showdown

By ABC News
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jJKqb_0fQBu7rN00

Ja Morant was rolling, making acrobatic drives to the basket.

Stephen Curry was taking and knocking down step-back 3s.

Yes, the All-Star guards got plenty of help in Game 1 of the Memphis Grizzlies-Golden State Warriors playoff series, but they didn't disappoint in the opener of their highly anticipated showdown.

“Oh yeah, friendly competition, just enjoying the moment,” Curry said after the Warriors took Game 1 on Sunday 117-116. “Understanding the big play. He had it going you know, he was going to try to get pressure on the rim, and it’s trying to do my part obviously.”

There is no question two-time NBA MVP Curry and the league's Most Improved Player in Morant did their parts.

Morant was nearly unstoppable. After scoring with Jonathan Kuminga defending him, Morant emphatically proclaimed: “He. Can't. Guard. Me." For stretches, it appeared no one was to be able to defend Morant, who came close to a triple-double with 34 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

But down the stretch Curry — who had 24 points and was 5 of 12 outside the arc — and the Warriors found a way.

Known more for his offense as a two-time scoring champ, Curry had a huge block as he swatted away a layup attempt by Morant with 20 seconds left. Teammate Klay Thompson had the big defensive play, forcing Morant to miss the would-be game-winning layup as time expired.

“Every game it’s going to be kind of a one-on-one type of situation,” Curry said. “Taking on all those challenges, you’re going to win some, you’re going to lose some. Now obviously you just be ready for when your moment happens on the defensive end.”

Morant said he simply missed the layup at the buzzer, but he had it going from 3-point range, hitting as many (four) as he did in all of the first round against Minnesota. If that continues, he will be even tougher to contain.

Thompson said Morant making 3s forces opponents to pick their poison with his speed to the basket. Morant led the NBA in scoring in the paint, averaging 16.6 points a game during the regular season.

“When he gets in the lane and gets other guys involved, that’s when they’re really dangerous,” Thompson said. “We just tried to limit his impact around the rim because obviously he’s one of the best NBA when it comes to finishing down there and kicking out the 3-point shooters.”

Golden State coach Steve Kerr agrees. The Warriors spent the past few days figuring out how to best defend Morant, and that’s why Gary Payton II started the first game of this series, to help defend the Grizzlies guard.

“He’s a great, great player for a reason,” Kerr said. “No matter what you throw at him, he’s going to get his numbers. I think what you have to do is try to decide, like I said, what’s the best strategy with our personnel and what’s the best way to try and win the game. Do you limit him? Do you limit other guys?”

Morant scored 14 in the first quarter as Payton picked up two quick fouls before going to the bench. Payton called the challenge of defending Morant fun, though it's probably not how everyone would like to spend an afternoon.

As for the missed layup, Morant’s teammates couldn’t believe it didn't go in.

“It’s a shot he can make in his sleep,” Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. said. “He had a running start and his body was really going forward, so this is just a little hard but he knows. I’m with that shot every day of the week.”

Basketball fans might want to stay with this series the next few games.

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Steph, Draymond angered over Brooks' foul that injured GP2

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Steve Kerr opened his postgame press conference Tuesday night following the Warriors' 106-101 Game 2 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum in the Western Conference semifinals expressing both his sympathy for Gary Payton II after learning he fractured his left elbow not even three minutes into the loss, while also showing his clear anger with Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks for his dirty play that earned an ejection for a Flagrant 2 Foul that sent the Golden State guard flying to the ground and will keep him out for an extended period of time.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Draymond, Chuck go back and forth about controversial ejection

Draymond Green doesn’t believe he deserved to get ejected from Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals vs. the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. Neither do his teammates, his coach Steve Kerr nor many NBA fans on social media. But Charles Barkley and the rest of the Inside the NBA...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
WPXI Pittsburgh

Turner Sports prepared for their first Stanley Cup Playoffs

Liam McHugh is familiar with the rigors of hosting studio shows during the Stanley Cup playoffs, especially those nights when games go to the multiple overtimes on the West Coast. McHugh is in for some relief this season. With Turner Sports and ESPN picking up the playoffs after 16 years,...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Gary Payton Ii
NBC Sports

NBA: Refs missed crucial palming violation on Ja late in Game 2

Another day, another time the NBA admits that referees missed a key call that could have swung the outcome of a Warriors playoff game. The NBA's Last Two Minute Report for Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies indicated that Grizzlies star Ja Morant should have been called for palming the ball with 30.7 seconds left and Memphis leading 101-100.
MEMPHIS, TN
ABC News

ABC News

631K+
Followers
151K+
Post
345M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy