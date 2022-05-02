ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker-Drygas campaign event features her child in mask while others in the room go maskless

By Suzanne Downing
 5 days ago
The campaign of Bill Walker and Heidi Drygas for governor and lieutenant governor is making the rounds from Fairbanks to Homer and even Prince of Wales Island. To some events, Drygas has been bringing her child, whom she masks, in places where the adults generally are not wearing masks and where Drygas and Walker do not themselves wear face masks.

Some believe that masks are unhealthy for children to wear and are causing social and emotional dysfunction. Others believe that masks protect them from Covid-19.

In Homer, the Walker-Drygas team had a fundraiser at a home this weekend where no one was wearing a face mask. But just a week earlier in Fairbanks, Drygas had her child along for the ride and kept her in a mask for the entire fundraiser.

Heidi Drygas, running for lieutenant governor, masks her child but not herself.

The masking of children continues to be popular in Democratic circles, but the photos above are reminiscent of the picture of Democrat Stacey Abrams of Georgia, who as a gubernatorial candidate was photographed in an elementary school without a mask, but surrounded by school children who were forced to wear masks. That photo was briefly used by the campaign but then taken down, after it received criticism for hypocrisy.

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams surrounded by masked children at an elementary school as they pose for a campaign picture in a public school.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

