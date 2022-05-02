ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EZ Bath Is Helping Their Customers Combat Inflation and High Gas Prices

By EZ Bath
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 4 days ago
The Texan firm is offering *72-month no-interest financing on their bathroom remodels. HOUSTON , May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeowners in Houston and surrounding areas of the Lone Star State who are struggling to finance their bathroom renovations due to increased living costs and gas prices can now capitalize on the...

US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Promenade Expands E-Commerce Platform for Restaurants and Beverage Stores

New Solutions – Promenade for Restaurants and Promenade for Beverage. Stores – Make Online Storefronts and Ordering Easy for Local Businesses. SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 5, 2022 Committed to providing local businesses with the digital capabilities to remain relevant and profitable, Promenade Group today announced the expansion of its e-commerce platform. Originally called BloomNation and built for local florists, Promenade is now offering its online e-commerce website and delivery platform to other markets with Promenade for Restaurants and Promenade for Beverage Stores. Promenade's industry-specific, easy-to-use e-commerce platform allows local businesses to thrive online and provides the technology and services needed to reach new customers, grow sales, build customer loyalty, and easily manage online and in-store orders while minimizing the need to share revenue with costly national delivery aggregators.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Earnings per share ("EPS")* was $2.08 for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $0.12, or 6.1 percent, compared to $1.96 for the first quarter of 2021. Quarter-over-quarter growth driven primarily by the acquisition of Diversified Energy, pipeline expansions, natural gas organic growth, regulatory initiatives and higher earnings in the Company's unregulated businesses.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

