Volkswagen to rely on Qualcomm chips for automated driving, Handelsblatt reports

By Reuters
 3 days ago
A logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen on a car parked on a street in Paris, France, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) has set up a years-long partnership with US chip maker Qualcomm (QCOM.O) to develop automated driving technology, with the contract set to run until 2031, the German daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday.

The car giant will use Qualcomm's system-on-a-chip (SoC), developed specifically for automated driving, across all brands worldwide starting in 2026, the newspaper said citing company sources.

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess travelled to Qualcomm's headquarters in San Diego in mid-April, where they agreed to the conditions of the deal, which sources say will cost VW around 1 billion euros, according to Handelsblatt.

Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray

Herbert Diess
