Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Webb by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 17:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:29:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 530 PM CDT. Target Area: Cherokee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kansas Spring River near Waco affecting Jasper County. Spring River at Carthage affecting Jasper County. Spring River above Baxter Springs affecting Cherokee County. .Heavy rainfall received yesterday and early today combined with additional rainfall expected through today will lead to considerable river rises. For the Spring River Basin...including Baxter Springs, Waco, Carthage...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River above Baxter Springs. * WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, The south end of Kiwanis Park floods. Water crosses Mickey Mantle Blvd in the park. Water level rises to the flag pole on the north side of the park. At 20.0 feet, Water level reaches the bottom of Rainbow Bridge Crossing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:01 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:01 PM CDT Thursday was 17.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.2 feet on 10/10/2009. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

