North Shore brush fire burns 15 acres and is 75% contained

By Marian Bouchot
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
UPDATE 10:00 p.m. : Cal Fire has now fully contained the fire in North Shore.

Large railroad vehicles will remain in the area to rebuild the destroyed bridge.

CHP advising residents to use caution as they travel near the area.

UPDATE 4:55 p.m.: Cal Fire reported the brush fire in North Shore is 15 acres and 75% contained.

Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of the fire and are continuing to mop up hot spots and build containment line.

Cal Fire said it has a significant amount of fire apparatus and personnel working on the fire.

CHP has closed Highway 111 between Parkside Drive and Mecca Avenue. Updated road information can be found at cad.chp.ca.gov.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area if possible. No evacuations were ordered and no injuries were reported.

The blaze did destroy a small railroad bridge, officials said.

If you must be in the area, please drive carefully and give firefighters plenty of space.

Original story: Cal Fire Firefighters are battling a brush fire near the Salton Sea.

It was first reported after 8:30 p.m. Saturday near Highway 111 and Parkside Drive in North Shore.

Cal Fire said the fire is 25 acres 0% contained. It has destroyed a small railroad bridge. There are no injuries or evacuations.

If you're driving near the area, expect traffic delays.

Stay with news channel 3 for the latest on this developing story.

North Shore brush fire burns 15 acres and is 75% contained appeared first on KESQ

Vacant church catches on fire near downtown Palm Springs

Palm Springs first responders are working to contain a structure fire at a previously destroyed church on the 200 block of W Baristo Road. Palm Springs Fire Dept. Captain Nathan Gunkel told News Channel 3 that crews are working a 2nd alarm fire at the church. There are currently 10 fire engines on scene, including The post Vacant church catches on fire near downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Two killed, hundreds of homes burned in New Mexico wildfire

April 14 (Reuters) - An elderly couple died in their home as they tried to evacuate a wildfire in Ruidoso, New Mexico, that has destroyed hundreds of houses and forced thousands to flee the mountain town, local officials said. The remains of the couple were found on Thursday at their...
RUIDOSO, NM
Victims identified in deadly Beaumont crash

Two people died, and two others were injured in a wrong-way crash on state Route 60 between Beaumont and Moreno Valley before dawn today. According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the crash was reported at 3:37 a.m. near Jack Rabbit Trail in the Badlands area. The California Highway Patrol said a 28-year-old Hemet woman in a Hyundai Sonata The post Victims identified in deadly Beaumont crash appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
I-10 closed eastbound just east of Coachella due to big rig collision and resulting fire

Interstate 10 eastbound traffic lanes were shut down just east of Coachella Friday morning due to a collision involving two big rigs and a resulting fire. Two semis collided shortly at 2:06 am, one catching fire, in the freeway's eastbound lanes just west of the Cactus City Rest Area at the top of the Chiriaco grade. The post I-10 closed eastbound just east of Coachella due to big rig collision and resulting fire appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
CBS LA

Family of pedestrian killed by car in Huntington Beach believes there's more to the story

Huntington Beach Police said a 25-year-old West Point graduate, who was home to see family, was critically injured on Beach Boulevard last week as he walked in traffic lanes in the early morning hours. His family said that story doesn't make sense. "They just said he was in a car accident. So, we get there, I assume maybe he has some scrapes and bruises, maybe broken bones," said Tammy Broadus. However, her brother Stephen Broadus was much worse off than that. Surgeons at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center did brain surgery on the 25-year-old on Easter to try and save...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Independent

Millions must cut water use in drought-stricken California

Southern California's gigantic water supplier took the unprecedented step Tuesday of requiring about 6 million people to cut their outdoor watering to one day a week as drought continues to plague the state.The board of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California declared a water shortage emergency and required the cities and water agencies it supplies to implement the cutback on June 1 and enforce it or face hefty fines. “We don’t have enough water supplies right now to meet normal demand. The water is not there,” Metropolitan Water District spokesperson Rebecca Kimitch said. “This is unprecedented territory. We've...
POLITICS
