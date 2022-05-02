ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

High-flying Mets open series vs. reigning champion Braves

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BXNrD_0fQBl30a00

The last time the Braves visited the Mets, Atlanta left town five games back of first-place New York.

When the Braves return to New York on Monday, they again will be in pursuit of the Mets — but that’ll be the only similarity between now and then as the longtime National League East rivals prepare for a four-game series.

Left-hander Max Fried (2-2, 3.00 ERA) is scheduled to start for Atlanta against New York right-hander Chris Bassitt (3-1, 2.25 ERA).

The Braves are continuing a seven-game road trip after falling 7-3 on Sunday afternoon in the rubber game of a three-game series against the Texas Rangers 7-3.

The Mets extended their franchise-record, season-opening streak of series wins to seven by beating the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 10-6 on Sunday night.

The latest results dropped the Braves six games behind the NL East-leading Mets. Of course, no one needs to remind Atlanta that large deficits in May — or July — aren’t necessarily a barometer for the rest of the season.

The Braves were 51-53 following a 6-3 win in the teams’ final meeting of last season at New York on July 29. However, Atlanta went 37-20 the rest of the way and won the NL East before capturing the franchise’s first World Series title since 1995.

New York went 22-38 down the stretch to finish in third place at 77-85, 11 1/2 games out of first place.

The new-look Braves — with Matt Olson manning first base instead of stalwart Freddie Freeman, who hit .293 with nine homers and 50 RBIs in 99 games at Citi Field — will meet the Mets fresh off an opening month in which New York showed it is a much different team than a year ago.

“There’s definitely going to be, I would say, a sense of urgency,” Braves third baseman Austin Riley said. “It’s the Mets. They’re hot. That’s a big rivalry there.”

At 16-7, New York is already close to tying last season’s high mark of 11 games over .500. And the seven straight series wins have come with an impressive totality and a bit of an edge from the Mets, who lead the majors in being hit by pitches and had a benches-clearing fracas with the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

The Mets rank first in the majors in on-base percentage (.344), second in batting average (.262) and third in ERA (2.99).

“It’s pretty fantastic — it’s been a lot of fun so far,” said Jeff McNeil, who tied a career high with four hits Sunday night. “This team’s playing great baseball, kind of doing everything right, winning series. Keep doing that, I like where we’ll be at the end of the year.”

Both Fried and Bassitt earned the wins in their most recent starts on Tuesday, when Fried allowed one run over six innings as the Braves beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 and Bassitt tossed six scoreless innings in the Mets’ 3-0 victory over the Cardinals.

Fried is 4-3 with a 2.78 ERA in 16 career games (11 starts) against the Mets. Bassitt has never faced the Braves.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Max Scherzer’s unusual ejection

Doubting that Max Scherzer is intense is like doubting that the sky is blue. But if anyone wasn’t sure, Scherzer showed off his intensity on Tuesday. With Scherzer’s New York Mets hosting the Atlanta Braves, Scherzer was ejected in the bottom of the sixth inning. Something might seem off there. After all, if the Mets are the home team, Scherzer isn’t pitching in the bottom of an inning. With the universal DH, he wasn’t hitting, either. So, what happened? Well, it gets funnier. Not only was Scherzer not active as a pitcher or hitter at the time of his ejection but he wasn’t playing in the game, at all.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Matt Olson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Braves#Yankees#National League East#The Texas Rangers 7 3
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado gets brutally honest on role of Albert Pujols in his scorching hot 2022 start

Nolan Arenado is enjoying a scorching hot start to the 2022 campaign. After being traded from the Colorado Rockies to the St. Louis Cardinals prior to 2021, many doubters questioned whether Arenado could maintain his elite offensive productivity away from the elevation of Coors Field. He responded by making the All-Star team in 2021. But some of his numbers were down overall. However, he has proven any remaining critics wrong with his insane start to this 2022 season. And Arenado credits Albert Pujols for helping him find success.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

54K+
Followers
44K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy