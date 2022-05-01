ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

I refuse to be my sister’s bridesmaid – she’s getting married to my cheater ex but that’s not even the worst part

By Abigail Wilson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XbuBn_0fQBgbQ200

HAVING A family member get married is such an exciting time for many of us.

However, one woman is fuming at the thought of her sister getting married and has even refused to be her bridesmaid.

A woman is left fuming at the thought of being a bridesmaid for her sister Credit: Getty

But it’s not just because she’s jealous of her sister having a big day before her, it’s something a bit more peculiar than that.

One woman took to Reddit to explain her unique situation, as she revealed that her sister is getting married to her ex-boyfriend.

Not only this, but her ex-boyfriend actually cheated on her whilst they were dating.

And he didn’t just cheat with anyone, he was actually cheating with the woman’s sister.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WmwMy_0fQBgbQ200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hv3fM_0fQBgbQ200

The anonymous woman wrote: “I know the title sounds bad but here me out.

“I (24F) have a sister (28F) Lexi. Me and Lexi used to be really close and she was basically my best friend.

“However, around 7 or 8 months ago I found out my boyfriend Jonah was cheating on me with her.

And now they are getting married in August.”

The woman explained that the siblings hadn’t spoken since she discovered her boyfriend was being unfaithful.

Due to the upset she was feeling, the woman explained that she told her sister it was ‘messed up’ that she was even being asked to be a bridesmaid.

The woman explained that her sister was shocked that she didn’t want to be a bridesmaid for her big day.

She continued: “She also told me that she had already bought the dress.

“Then said I would be letting her down and wasting the money she spent on the dress.

“I said to her that just because she bought me a dress doesn’t mean I have to be in her wedding.

“She started crying and telling me how I was being insensitive and holding a grudge against her.

FABULOUS BINGO: Get a £20 bonus & 30 free spins when you spend £10 today

“I tried to tell her that I was sorry but she didn’t listen and hung up. I did feel bad.”

But it gets worse…

Not only was the woman’s sister upset with her, the parents were also annoyed with her for not being there for her sister’s big day.

She explained: “Yesterday I went to my parent's house for dinner. What I didn’t know is that Lexi had called them and told them what I said.

“So halfway through dinner, my mom says, ‘you know Lexi and Jonah are happy together and they deserve to have the wedding they want.’

“I looked up at her and said, ‘what?’ She says, ‘Lexi told me what happened and you should be her bridesmaids. It’s been so long since what happened you shouldn’t care anymore and Lexi deserved to be happy’.”

“I looked at her and said, ‘She can be happy but I'm not going to be in a wedding with my cheating ex boyfriend, and watch him marry my sister.’

“They looked at me like I had slapped them across the face.

“My dad stood up and said, ‘You are selfish and you will be in that wedding or you can leave and don’t bother coming back.’”

The woman added that soon after, she left the dinner and hasn’t spoken to her family since.

However, she is now feeling conflicted and asked Reddit users if she was in the wrong for her actions.

The post now has over 200 comments, with many users on her side about not wanting to attend the nuptials.

One said: “It may be hard to hear but you are better off without your parents and your sister in your life. They are all toxic.”

Another wrote: “Don't go to the wedding. You have done nothing wrong and you are not being selfish. You are allowed to feel as you do and if this is the attitude of your sister and parents, you are definitely better off without them. I suspect a baby may be involved.”

A third commented: “Takes a lot of nerve for anybody to even suggest you attend the wedding, let alone be in the bridal party. Yeah, they can have the wedding they want, but they can just have it without you..”

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheater#Bridesmaids#Wedding Party
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses Intimate Advances from Brother-in-Law

Is it ever appropriate to make suggestive moves toward a married woman?. Marriage is hard enough without others interfering in it. However, not everyone believes in the sanctity of marriage, and there will be those who attempt to break up a marriage or encourage a married person to violate their vows to their spouse.
Countrymom

My ex’s cousin’s husband left her, or so we all thought

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were told to me firsthand; used with permission. My ex-husband’s family holds many family secrets. One of the more alarming ones was about a cousin whose husband left her, or so we were told. One afternoon the cousin called another family member to tell them that her husband had left her.
InspireMore

25 Characteristics Of A Husband Who Truly Loves His Wife

This article originally appeared on AllProDad.com and reflects their mission and beliefs. Many years ago, I met a quiet freshman in high school named Kevin. He started dating Allie when they were just fourteen. Four years later, they were still dating and I asked Kevin, who had just graduated, to help me lead a cabin of guys for a week at summer camp. Every single day while he was away at camp he wrote Allie a letter. I was amazed at his level of devotion and thoughtfulness. The fact that he exercised that level of maturity at age eighteen made it even more amazing. Kevin and Allie continued to date through college and beyond. Today they have been married for seven years and have three kids. Kevin continues to consistently show the characteristics of a man who loves his wife in the same way he did when they were high school sweethearts.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
414K+
Followers
22K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy