ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – May 2, 2022

ocj.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe will be dry over Ohio today, but still have 2 weather systems that will pass over the state this week. That will make large scale planting progress a little difficult. We do look to string together 4 dry days to finish our 10 day forecast window. As we...

ocj.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Week ahead forecast: Plenty of rain on the way

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Skies dry but stay cloudy overnight after a good soaking for some and some thunderstorms. Highest rainfall totals were in Ashtabula County at 1.32 inches. Most people saw between .1 inches and .5 inches. No additional rain accumulation is expected. Out the door Monday morning, you’re...
CLEVELAND, OH
10TV

Parts of central Ohio see damage from strong storms

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — Parts of southern Ohio were hit hard by heavy rain, pounding hail and whipping winds on Tuesday. The damage that it left behind gives home and property owners a lot to clean up. "I’m just thankful we didn't already start the build process,” said Colleen...
PICKERINGTON, OH
27 First News

Two Ohio tornadoes confirmed from powerful storm

A strong cold front and active storm system swept across Ohio and Western Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon and evening. This storm system created strong winds, heavy rain, hail and tornadoes. A tornado warning was issued for both of these storms. Two tornadoes were confirmed in Ohio as the storms rolled through.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

New Hobby Lobby location coming to Northeast Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Fans of craft store Hobby Lobby have something to celebrate with the news the company is adding another Northeast Ohio location. The new 55,000-square foot construction is going in where the former Burlington was on Everhard Road Northwest at Belden Village Commons. The company is hoping for a July opening and […]
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#10 Day#Sun
WTRF- 7News

EXPIRED: Tornado watch for counties in West Virginia and Ohio

UPDATE: The tornado watch has now expired. A tornado watch is in effect Tuesday afternoon and evening from 2:25 p.m. until 9 p.m. Primary threats include the possibility of tornados, the possibility of scattered damaging wind gusts up to 65 mph, and the possibility of scattered large hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter. Tornado […]
OHIO STATE
Lima News

High winds, hail hit Lima region

LIMA — Heavy wind and hail accompanied a storm that passed through the region Tuesday night. There were winds of 60 mph and quarter-sized hail reported a mile northwest of Cairo at 5:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service’s storm reports. While there were tornado warnings in the region, the National Weather Service had not confirmed any tornadoes as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.
LIMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WTOL-TV

EF-0 tornado touchdown confirmed in rural Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Hancock County during Tuesday night's storms. Sporadic storm damage littered the ground around the outskirts of the village of Rawson. Just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, a confirmed EF-0 tornado ripped roofs from barns and...
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Seneca County in northwestern Ohio South central Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arcadia, or 7 miles east of Findlay, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Arcadia, Vanlue, New Riegel, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Burgoon, Bascom and Kansas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Athens, Belmont, Brown, Butler, Carroll, Champaign by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Athens; Belmont; Brown; Butler; Carroll; Champaign; Clark; Clermont; Clinton; Columbiana; Coshocton; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Gallia; Greene; Guernsey; Hamilton; Harrison; Highland; Hocking; Holmes; Jackson; Jefferson; Knox; Lawrence; Licking; Madison; Marion; Meigs; Miami; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Morrow; Muskingum; Noble; Perry; Pickaway; Pike; Preble; Ross; Scioto; Tuscarawas; Union; Vinton; Warren; Washington TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ATHENS BELMONT BROWN BUTLER CARROLL CHAMPAIGN CLARK CLERMONT CLINTON COLUMBIANA COSHOCTON DELAWARE FAIRFIELD FAYETTE FRANKLIN GALLIA GREENE GUERNSEY HAMILTON HARRISON HIGHLAND HOCKING HOLMES JACKSON JEFFERSON KNOX LAWRENCE LICKING MADISON MARION MEIGS MIAMI MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN MORROW MUSKINGUM NOBLE PERRY PICKAWAY PIKE PREBLE ROSS SCIOTO TUSCARAWAS UNION VINTON WARREN WASHINGTON
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Hancock, Seneca, Wyandot by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northwestern Ohio. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northwestern Ohio. Target Area: Crawford; Hancock; Seneca; Wyandot The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Seneca County in northwestern Ohio Northern Wyandot County in northwestern Ohio Northwestern Crawford County in north central Ohio Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 547 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rawson to near Arlington to near Ada, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Upper Sandusky, McComb, Forest, Arlington, Green Springs, New Washington, Bloomville, Sycamore, Arcadia, Rawson, Vanlue, Van Buren, New Riegel, Chatfield, Carey, Attica and Benton. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Bojangles coming to Northeast Ohio with 10 new restaurants

CLEVELAND — At long last, Bojangles is finally, finally coming to Northeast Ohio. The legendary North Carolina-based chicken and biscuits chain has announced its intentions to open 10 new restaurants across the region. It's all part of the company's attempts to expand its presence in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic, including its first-ever foray into the Buckeye State.
CANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy