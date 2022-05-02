Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – May 2, 2022

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northwestern Ohio. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northwestern Ohio. Target Area: Crawford; Hancock; Seneca; Wyandot The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Seneca County in northwestern Ohio Northern Wyandot County in northwestern Ohio Northwestern Crawford County in north central Ohio Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 547 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rawson to near Arlington to near Ada, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Upper Sandusky, McComb, Forest, Arlington, Green Springs, New Washington, Bloomville, Sycamore, Arcadia, Rawson, Vanlue, Van Buren, New Riegel, Chatfield, Carey, Attica and Benton. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
