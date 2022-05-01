ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Charlotte Crosby shows off her baby bump in a gorgeous red dress as she packs on the PDA with boyfriend Jake Ankers

By Millie Payne For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

She recently announced she is pregnant with her first child.

And Charlotte Crosby showed off her burgeoning bump on Saturday night as she headed out for dinner with boyfriend Jake Ankers in York.

The mother-to-be, 31, donned a gorgeous, figure-hugging red dress and added a few inches to her frame with nude heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZeSPE_0fQBeSUn00
Mother-to-be: Pregnant Charlotte Crosby showed off her baby bump in a gorgeous red dress as she packed on the PDA with boyfriend Jake Ankers in York on Saturday night 

The former Geordie Shore star, who earlier in the day had hosted her own fashion show as part of York Fashion Week, opted for a bouncy blow-dry, which left her luscious locks tumbling over her shoulders.

Businessman Jake, 31, did not shy away from showing his affection for Charlotte as he cradled her stomach and pulled her in for a kiss.

For their outing to Italian eatery Lucia, where there were joined by Charlotte's parents Letitia and Gary, Jake wore a white tee, skinny jeans and trainers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09kUNo_0fQBeSUn00
In love: Businessman Jake, 31, did not shy away from showing his affection for Charlotte, also 31, as he cradled her stomach and pulled her in for a kiss
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T7bVt_0fQBeSUn00
Beauty: The mother-to-be teamed the figure-hugging ensemble with nude heels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bD4fU_0fQBeSUn00
Trip: Earlier in the day, the former Geordie Shore star had hosted her own fashion show as part of York Fashion Week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gQXki_0fQBeSUn00
Parents-to-be: The reality star opted for a bouncy blow-dry, which left her luscious locks tumbling over her shoulders
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CIUFO_0fQBeSUn00

The outing comes as Charlotte discussed her high-risk pregnancy after announcing she is expecting her first child.

Wearing a white bikini top, she beamed from ear-to-ear as she held up the ultrasound scan during her recent Dubai getaway.

In her caption, she revealed how she had been staring at the photo 'every single second of the day' and had been 'nervous' following her ectopic pregnancy in 2016 - after falling pregnant by her ex-boyfriend Gaz Beadle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G2SrQ_0fQBeSUn00
Close: For their outing to Italian eatery Lucia, where there were joined by Charlotte's parents Letitia and Gary (pictured), Jake wore a white tee, skinny jeans and trainers 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03P6oi_0fQBeSUn00
Romance: The pair went public with their romance last year, and have been keeping the relationship under wraps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AvsOm_0fQBeSUn00
Happy: Charlotte recently  hinted that she and Jake could get engaged in the future, after he admitted he may propose soon

The TV personality wrote: 'Our little baby. While we were on holiday I literally stared at my scan pictures every single second of the day, like that’s our baby! Growing inside of me.

'I’m holding up my absolute favourite scan picture! going into my scans was completely new to me, I was so nervous for so many reasons after my EP I’m high risk for complications.

'BUT seeing the baby in the correct place with a healthy beating heart At our first ever scan was nothing short of a miracle to me and my partner ❤️.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JNVy8_0fQBeSUn00
Exciting news: The outing comes as Charlotte discussed her high-risk pregnancy after announcing she is expecting her first child with Jake

She continued: 'I didn’t expect to see much movement at our first ever scan but the baby had other plans, it was like a little acrobat in there turning and spinning and rolling around I was in awe!

'It was the most magical moment and this picture I’m holding was right in the middle of one of the impressive tumbles and I just love it! ❤️

'I love how you can see the little tiny shoulders, the cutest little back and he/she’s little legs stretched out. I could sit here all day trying to guess what I’m having. What do you guys think boy or girl???'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=125zMa_0fQBeSUn00
Expecting: Revealing how she had been staring at the photo 'every single second of the day', she revealed she had been 'nervous' following her ectopic pregnancy in 2016

Her announcement came just weeks after she hinted that she and Jake could get engaged in the future, after he admitted he may propose soon.

The pair went public with their romance last year, and have been keeping the relationship under wraps.

To announce her pregnancy, she shared the news in a video showing her positive test and also filmed herself telling the happy news to her family.

She penned the caption: 'A moment I wasn't sure would ever be mine is here, it's mine (and Jake's) and I couldn't be happier to be sharing it with you all……I'm having a baby.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JhTUe_0fQBeSUn00
Emotional: The TV personality wrote: 'Our little baby. While we were on holiday I literally stared at my scan pictures every single second of the day, like that’s our baby! Growing inside of me'

