Special Weather Statement issued for Atascosa, Dimmit, Frio, Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 17:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 10:09:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 530 PM CDT. Target Area: McDonald Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in Missouri Elk River near Tiff City affecting McDonald County. .Heavy rainfall received yesterday and early today combined with additional rainfall expected through today will lead to considerable river rises. For the Elk River Basin...including Tiff City...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Elk River near Tiff City. * WHEN...Until late Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, moderate flood stage. Flood waters affect the north and south side of the Highway 43 Bridge and the Cowskin Public Fishing access area on the northeast side of the bridge. The Waste Water Treatment Plant begins flood prevention measures. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:30 PM CDT Thursday was 20.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.6 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MCDONALD COUNTY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO