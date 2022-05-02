Severe Weather Statement issued for Erath, Palo Pinto by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Caldwell; Grant; Jackson; La Salle; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Sabine; Union; Winn Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Grant, Caldwell, southeastern Jackson, southeastern Union, southeastern Natchitoches, La Salle, Ouachita, southeastern Sabine, eastern Winn Parishes in north central Louisiana and southeastern Sabine Counties through 700 PM CDT At 603 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Sterlington to 11 miles northwest of Clarks to 14 miles northeast of Colfax to 9 miles northeast of Kurthwood to 8 miles northwest of Mayflower. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monroe, Claiborne, West Monroe, Columbia, Swartz, Brownsville-Bawcom, Brownsville-Bawcomville, Jena, Richwood, Sterlington, Colfax, Olla, Clarks, Montgomery, Grayson, Midway, Urania, Pollock, Dry Prong and Tullos. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
