Erath County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Erath, Palo Pinto by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 01:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Erath; Palo Pinto A SEVERE...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Clay; Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Red River; Wichita; Wise SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER CLAY COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE RED RIVER WICHITA WISE
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hardin, Hart, Larue by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 16:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hardin; Hart; Larue A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT/330 PM CDT/ FOR SOUTHWESTERN LARUE...NORTH CENTRAL HART AND SOUTH CENTRAL HARDIN COUNTIES At 412 PM EDT/312 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest of Munfordville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hodgenville, Upton, Sonora, Talley, Boundary Oak, Mathers Mill, Leafdale, Maxine and Tanner. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Seneca County in northwestern Ohio South central Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arcadia, or 7 miles east of Findlay, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Arcadia, Vanlue, New Riegel, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Burgoon, Bascom and Kansas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lorain; Medina; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Medina County in northeastern Ohio Northern Summit County in northeastern Ohio Lorain County in north central Ohio * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 724 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles north of Lorain to near North Ridgeville to near New London, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cleveland, Akron, Lorain, Elyria, Medina, Willowick, Vermilion, Parma, Lakewood, Cuyahoga Falls, Euclid, Cleveland Heights, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Kent, Solon and Avon Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Anderson, Angelina, Bastrop, Bell, Blanco, Bowie, Brazos by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Angelina; Bastrop; Bell; Blanco; Bowie; Brazos; Burleson; Burnet; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Coryell; Ellis; Falls; Fayette; Franklin; Freestone; Gillespie; Gregg; Grimes; Harrison; Hays; Henderson; Hill; Hopkins; Houston; Kaufman; Lampasas; Lee; Leon; Limestone; Llano; Madison; Marion; McLennan; Milam; Morris; Nacogdoches; Navarro; Panola; Rains; Robertson; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Travis; Trinity; Upshur; Van Zandt; Walker; Washington; Williamson; Wood TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON ANGELINA BASTROP BELL BLANCO BOWIE BRAZOS BURLESON BURNET CAMP CASS CHEROKEE CORYELL ELLIS FALLS FAYETTE FRANKLIN FREESTONE GILLESPIE GREGG GRIMES HARRISON HAYS HENDERSON HILL HOPKINS HOUSTON KAUFMAN LAMPASAS LEE LEON LIMESTONE LLANO MADISON MARION MCLENNAN MILAM MORRIS NACOGDOCHES NAVARRO PANOLA RAINS ROBERTSON RUSK SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY SMITH TITUS TRAVIS TRINITY UPSHUR VAN ZANDT WALKER WASHINGTON WILLIAMSON WOOD
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Johnson, Marion, Newton, Pope, Searcy, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 23:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for western and central Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Johnson; Marion; Newton; Pope; Searcy; Van Buren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SEARCY...EASTERN NEWTON...EAST CENTRAL JOHNSON...MARION NORTHWESTERN VAN BUREN...SOUTHEASTERN BOONE AND NORTHERN POPE COUNTIES At 1159 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Pyatt to near Maumee to near Witts Spring, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Harrison... Bull Shoals Marshall... Yellville Flippin... Bergman Western Grove... Pyatt Valley Springs... Dugger Olvey... Marsena Witts Spring... Rocky Hill Carver... Duff Moore... Lakeway Dabney... Clark Hill HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for McDonald by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 17:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 10:09:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 530 PM CDT. Target Area: McDonald Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in Missouri Elk River near Tiff City affecting McDonald County. .Heavy rainfall received yesterday and early today combined with additional rainfall expected through today will lead to considerable river rises. For the Elk River Basin...including Tiff City...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Elk River near Tiff City. * WHEN...Until late Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, moderate flood stage. Flood waters affect the north and south side of the Highway 43 Bridge and the Cowskin Public Fishing access area on the northeast side of the bridge. The Waste Water Treatment Plant begins flood prevention measures. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:30 PM CDT Thursday was 20.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.6 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Green, Metcalfe, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 19:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-05 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Green; Metcalfe; Monroe SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY GREEN IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY METCALFE MONROE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF EDMONTON, GREENSBURG, AND TOMPKINSVILLE.
GREEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Bell, Falls, Leon, Milam, Robertson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 17:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bell; Falls; Leon; Milam; Robertson THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW TORNADO WATCH 181 TO EXPIRE AT 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 5 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL TEXAS BELL FALLS LEON MILAM ROBERTSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BUFFALO, CALVERT, CAMERON, CENTERVILLE, FORT HOOD, FRANKLIN, HEARNE, JEWETT, KILLEEN, MARLIN, NORMANGEE, OAKWOOD, ROCKDALE, AND TEMPLE.
BELL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dallas, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:25:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dallas; Webster FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Missouri, including the following counties, in central Missouri, Camden and Hickory. In southwest Missouri, Christian, Dallas, Greene, Laclede, Polk, Stone and Webster. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 547 PM CDT, Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen over the last 24 hours. - This includes the following low water crossings Osage Fork at Auburn Road, Bull Creek at Center Road, Wilson`s Creek at Old Limey Road, Dry Auglaize Creek at Freedom Ridge Road and James River at Bell Ford Road. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, western Fort Leonard Wood, Republic, Lebanon, Bolivar and Marshfield. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 17:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Calhoun; Chickasaw; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Marshall; Monroe; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Tallahatchie; Tippah; Tishomingo; Union; Yalobusha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 182 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALCORN BENTON CALHOUN CHICKASAW ITAWAMBA LAFAYETTE LEE MARSHALL MONROE PONTOTOC PRENTISS TALLAHATCHIE TIPPAH TISHOMINGO UNION YALOBUSHA IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN WEST TENNESSEE HARDEMAN HARDIN MCNAIRY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, ASHLAND, BOLIVAR, BOONEVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CHARLESTON, COFFEEVILLE, CORINTH, FULTON, HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON, IUKA, NEW ALBANY, OKOLONA, OXFORD, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, SAVANNAH, SELMER, TUPELO, AND WATER VALLEY.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Fayette, Gillespie, Hays, Lee, Llano by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 17:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bastrop; Blanco; Burnet; Fayette; Gillespie; Hays; Lee; Llano; Travis; Williamson THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW TORNADO WATCH 181 TO EXPIRE AT 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 10 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS BASTROP BLANCO BURNET FAYETTE GILLESPIE HAYS LEE LLANO TRAVIS WILLIAMSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUSTIN, BASTROP, BLANCO, BURNET, FREDERICKSBURG, GEORGETOWN, GIDDINGS, LA GRANGE, LLANO, AND SAN MARCOS.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton, Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-05 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pondera and north central Teton Counties through 500 PM MDT At 427 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northwest of Choteau, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and brief heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Conrad, Pendroy, Farmington and Bynum. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 330 and 346. Highway 89 between mile markers 45 and 66. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cascade, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-05 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cascade; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Eastern Teton; Southern Rocky Mountain Front A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Lewis and Clark, southeastern Teton and northwestern Cascade Counties through 545 PM MDT At 507 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles southwest of Fort Shaw, or 20 miles northwest of Cascade, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail, and brief heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fairfield, Fort Shaw, Fort Shaw, Simms and Sun River. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 near mile marker 295. Highway 200 between mile markers 110 and 139. Highway 287 between mile markers 21 and 28. Highway 89 between mile markers 7 and 28. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caldwell, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Natchitoches, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Caldwell; Grant; Jackson; La Salle; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Sabine; Union; Winn Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Grant, Caldwell, southeastern Jackson, southeastern Union, southeastern Natchitoches, La Salle, Ouachita, southeastern Sabine, eastern Winn Parishes in north central Louisiana and southeastern Sabine Counties through 700 PM CDT At 603 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Sterlington to 11 miles northwest of Clarks to 14 miles northeast of Colfax to 9 miles northeast of Kurthwood to 8 miles northwest of Mayflower. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monroe, Claiborne, West Monroe, Columbia, Swartz, Brownsville-Bawcom, Brownsville-Bawcomville, Jena, Richwood, Sterlington, Colfax, Olla, Clarks, Montgomery, Grayson, Midway, Urania, Pollock, Dry Prong and Tullos. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Henderson, Hood, Hunt, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Collin; Dallas; Denton; Ellis; Henderson; Hood; Hunt; Johnson; Kaufman; Parker; Rockwall; Tarrant; Wise OZONE ACTION DAY The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Dallas-Fort Worth area for Friday, May 6, 2022. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Friday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts (www.tceq.texas.gov/goto/ozonefacts) Air North Texas: (www.airnorthtexas.org) EPA Air Now (www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action.local_state&STATEID=45&TAB=0) Take care of Texas (www.takecareoftexas.org) North Central Texas Council of Governments Air Quality (www.nctcog.org/trans/air/index.asp)
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris Ozone Action Day For Friday The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Houston, Galveston, and Brazoria area for Friday...May 6 2022. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone pollution in the Houston, Galveston, and surrounding areas on Friday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy and keeping your vehicle proper tuned. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts www.tceq.texas.gov/airquality/monops/ozonefacts.html EPA AirNow: www.airnow.gov/?city=Houston&state=TX&country=USA Take Care of Texas: www.takecareoftexas.org/conservation-tips/keep-our- air-clean
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX

Community Policy