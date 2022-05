Winter Olympian Eileen Gu set Chinese social media alight after she attended Monday evening’s notoriously exclusive Met Gala in a figure-hugging Louis Vuitton mini-dress. Appearing on the red carpet just days after leaving China for the US, where she is due to begin college this fall, the freestyle skier was — within hours of the event — the second most talked-about topic on the Twitter-like platform Weibo. The hashtag #EileenGuMetGalaRedCarpet has now been viewed over 250 million times.

