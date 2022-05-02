JGB yields track U.S. Treasury peers higher despite BOJ pledge

* Brazil's cenbank hikes by 100 bps overnight * Czech crown edges higher on larger than expected rate hike * Polish zloty pares gains after smaller rate hike * Dollar surges as euro slides, BoE decision dents pound * S.African rand sinks more than 3% (Updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew May 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's real slipped 2.5% on Thursday, hurt by a surging dollar and signals that the central bank's tightening cycle may be ending soon, while the Czech crown remained afloat after a larger-than-expected interest rate hike. Emerging market currencies more broadly were slammed by a strong dollar. With the Bank of England flagging recession risks, the pound sank 2%, sending investors to the U.S. currency, allowing it to decidedly shrug off weakness spurred by a less hawkish-than-expected U.S. Federal Reserve. South Africa's rand plunged 3.6%, on course for its worst session in more than one year, while currencies of Mexico and Chile fell 1.0% and 0.9%, respectively. Tracking a slide on Wall Street, an index of emerging market shares also slipped 0.7% after rising as much as 1.2% in the session. Brazilian equities slumped 2.84%, while heavyweight Chinese blue-chips and Hong Kong stocks also ended the day in the red. Mexican shares dropped 1.7% to hover near six week lows. The Czech central bank raised the key rate by 75 basis points to 5.75%, compared to a 50 bps move expected by markets, and signaled more tightening. Aided also by a weakening euro, the Czech crown rose 0.2% to 24.555 per euro. The Polish zloty, meanwhile, pared some session gains after the key rate was hiked by 75 bps to 5.25%, less than expected. Brazil's real dropped to 5.0253 per dollar, following two days of gains, after the central bank overnight delivered a 100 basis points interest rate hike as expected, but flagged a smaller increase next month and a more significant risk of economic slowdown. "Higher U.S. interest rates and expectations that (Brazil's central bank) is entering the latter part of its hiking cycle as growth conditions respond to higher domestic interest rates have reduced the real's carry appeal," said currency analysts at Monex. "We expect the USDBRL rate to climb back above 5 in the near-term as election risks start to build." Strategists at Citi, however, argued to the opposite effect: "We don't expect (the central bank) decision to negatively affect the real given that carry differentials are high enough." The heavily controlled Russian rouble briefly reached its highest level against the dollar since March 2020, while investors watched developments around possible new sanctions against Moscow. Among individual stocks, Brazilian poultry and pork processor BRF SA sank 5.8% after it reported a first-quarter loss, compared with a 22 million real profit a year ago. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2006 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1056.49 -0.69 MSCI LatAm 2256.20 -2.47 Brazil Bovespa 105399.27 -2.72 Mexico IPC 50612.97 -1.59 Chile IPSA 4852.33 -0.7 Argentina MerVal 86510.77 -3.233 Colombia COLCAP 1581.65 -1.99 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0142 0.03 Mexico peso 20.2323 -1.08 Chile peso 860.6 -1.00 Colombia peso 4079.81 -0.46 Peru sol 3.789 -0.63 Argentina peso (interbank) 116.1500 -0.11 Argentina peso (parallel) 198.5 1.26 (Reporting by Susan Mathew & Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Richard Chang)
