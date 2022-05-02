Kia Is Exactly What Melbourne’s Techno Scene Needs Right Now

Move over, Newton’s Cradle. MARBOLOUS is a quirky, hypnotic tabletop design object that demonstrates Newton’s finest discovery in grand fashion – gravity! MARBOLOUS, as its name would suggest, is a marble-based kinetic object that you can interact with, enclosed in a glass bell-jar for added dramatic effect. Within this bell jar lies a long and winding metal track for the marble to slide down through, and a tiny lever at the base of the toy lets you launch marbles onto this track, creating a mini marble-coaster of sorts. The track isn’t just a simple incline or sine wave – it takes unusual twists and turns, giving the MARBOLOUS a mesmerizing energy that’s fun to watch. All the marbles collect in a single file in a vertical chute at the center of the toy. Hit the lever at the bottom and it pushes the marbles upwards and outwards, launching them one by one onto their pretzel-shaped track (the makers are German, can you tell?).

GERMANY ・ 2 DAYS AGO