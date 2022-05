After losing to the Milwaukee Bucks by double-digits in Game 1, the Boston Celtics responded with a 23-point victory last night, evening the series at one game each with a 109-86 win. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 28 points for the Milwaukee Bucks, shooting 11-for-27 with six turnovers, but after the game, coach Mike Budenholzer said quote: 'Giannis, he always figures things out.' Shannon Sharpe defends his case on why Giannis is still the 'best player on the planet.'

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO