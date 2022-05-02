ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healdsburg, CA

212 Tucker House / Stanley Saitowitz | Natoma Architects

Cover picture for the articleManufacturers : Daltile, Bonelli Windows, Interstate Grating, Metal Sales Corp. Text description provided by the architects. This project is for three residences two blocks from Healdsburg Plaza. Two are two-story L-shaped courtyard homes and the third is a bar above the garage. Healdsburg’s characteristic residential language of shady porches, light painted...

