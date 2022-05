Manchester City Women survived a frustrating first half to score six second half goals as they relegated Birmingham and moved two points clear in third place. Two goals by Georgia Stanway, strikes from Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly and Laura Coombs, together with a headed goal by Alanna Kennedy, put the blues above United, whilst also moving nine goals clear in goal difference. A point at Reading on Saturday afternoon will be enough for the blues to finish third and claim the final Champions League spot, providing United don’t win by ten clear goals at Chelsea.

SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO