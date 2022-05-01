ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kehlani: Blue Water Road review – slow and sensual

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gfuRd_0fQBSQVp00
Photograph: Bria Alysse

It’s been two years since Kehlani’s last album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200. For an artist who once competed in America’s Got Talent, they have managed to create an identity that feels authentic and, well, cool. On their third project, the Oakland-born singer delivers an onslaught of glistening vocals in 13 tracks that are mostly yearning.

The opener, Little Story, is a pared-down, guitar-heavy number in which Kehlani talks about a relationship that feels unresolved. “I want you to love me again,” they sing. Tracks such as Any Given Sunday are narrative-heavy – verses are anecdotes and choruses are questions for old and new lovers. Lyrics such as “Is it really cheating if she ain’t loving me right?” on More Than I Should stand out for their ruthlessness. While Everything glows with simple, celestial harmonies, Wish I Never provides a welcome respite from this slow and sensual body of work. It samples Montell Jordan’s 90s classic This is How We Do It. Though not as affecting as the original, if we’re talking about club bangers, Kehlani makes it their own.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Naomi Judd obituary

In September 1985, a New York Times article bemoaned the decline of the established stars of country music and the cliched “Nashville Sound”, but help was already on the way. Why Not Me, the 1984 debut album by mother and daughter duo the Judds, had topped the US country chart, was racking up multimillion sales, and had delivered three No 1 country singles, Why Not Me, Girls’ Night Out and Love Is Alive.
OBITUARIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kehlani
Person
Montell Jordan
NME

Kehlani says Noel Gallagher can “kiss my ass” over “real music” comments

Kehlani has criticised Noel Gallagher over his recent comments regarding authenticity in music. The Californian R&B artist sat down with NME for this week’s Big Read cover interview in which she talked about their third album ‘Blue Water Road’ (out today, April 29), becoming at peace with their sexual identity, and recalled appearing on American Idol back in 2011.
MUSIC
NME

Watch the video for Khalid’s breezy new single ‘Skyline’’

Khalid has shared a new single titled ‘Skyline’, released alongside a music video directed by Levi Turner and Cody LaPlant. The video puts Khalid – as well as a full cast of backup dancers – in a series of summery settings around a grassy mountainside landscape. It marks the second time Khalid has worked with Turner and LaPlant on a clip, following on from March’s ‘Last Call’.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Water Road
UPI News

Becky G to release new album 'Esquemas' in May

April 20 (UPI) -- Becky G will return with a new album in May. The 25-year-old singer will release her second studio album, Esquemas, on May 13. Becky G shared the album title, release date and cover art Wednesday on Instagram. "ESQUEMAS 5/13 - My album is coming!!!!" she captioned...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hypebae

Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Diss Track, "Plan B"

Megan Thee Stallion has finally dropped her highly anticipated new diss track titled “Plan B.”. The Houston rapper performed the single for the first time at Coachella last week, describing it as a “very” personal song to her. “I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping,” she tweeted on April 8. Featuring a sample from Jodeci’s “Freek’n You (Remix)” with Wu Tang Clan, the track includes empowering lyrics.
MUSIC
Complex

LL Cool J Announces Rock the Bells Festival f/ Ice Cube, Rick Ross, The Diplomats, Lil’ Kim, and More

LL Cool J has announced his new hip-hop festival Rock the Bells, which is set to take place in his native Queens, New York this summer. Featuring performances from LL himself as well as hip-hop heavyweights such as Ice Cube and Rick Ross, the Aug. 6 fest will be held at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. Roxanne Shanté is hosting the event, named after LL’s iconic 1985 song of the same name. Other artists on the lineup include Fat Joe and Remy Ma, Jadakiss, N.O.R.E., Trina, Digable Planets, Lil’ Kim, and Scarface. Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Cam’ron will give a not-to-be-missed set as The Diplomats, and more performers will be revealed as the date nears.
QUEENS, NY
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any

The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

The Guardian

260K+
Followers
67K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy