Illinois State

News Quiz: The Clothesline Project, Illinois governor elections and leaving NU

By Angeli Mittal
Daily Northwestern
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article#1. When did the Clothesline Project on bringing awareness to gender-based violence begin?. #2. Who of the following is not a candidate for the upcoming Illinois gubernatorial?. #3. To the nearest...

dailynorthwestern.com

Daily Northwestern

Local teachers discuss implementing LGBTQ+ education law

Before high school, Tanairi Cornwell said their teachers never discussed the LGBTQ+ community in class — an experience they said many incoming freshmen share. “If we’re going to have this tight community and get our students to be safe in the community, we have to know about why we are the way we are now, and what brought us to this point,” Cornwell said.
CHICAGO, IL
KBUR

Illinois Attorney General calls for full student loan debt cancellation

Springfield, Ill.- The Illinois Attorney General is calling for the cancellation of all student loan debt. TV Station WICS reports that Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Wednesday, May 4th, that he was joining a multistate coalition of eight attorneys general urging the president to cancel all student loan debt.
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

Small Illinois Town Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

We know that there are beautiful cities and towns in Illinois, but there are also some that need renovation. Chicago was named the Most Beautiful City in the USA, and there have been several cities in Illinois that have many on the Most Beautiful Towns in America, but there is also a list that I think towns don't want to be on The Guliets Cities in Each State. Every state has one and for Illinois that town is Riverdale. Travel website travel.alot.com quoted a Riverdale native saying,
ILLINOIS STATE
Fun 104.3

WARNING: Home for Sale in Illinois Has Photos That May Freak You Out to Your Core

WARNING: Home for Sale in Illinois Has Photos That May Freak You Out to Your Core. One thing I love is hanging out on Zillow Gone Wild on Facebook. It posts homes that are "unique" from Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and all over the United States. Unfortunately, I'm not sure if I should laugh or cry right now. A house that is for sale by owner just popped up on Zillow.com at 141 E. Hoehn St. in Carlinville, Illinois that is giving me a huge swing of emotions. One photo makes me happy that there is a home that has been well-kept and then I shudder in fear when I see the face. The freaky, spooky, terrifying face of a human monster.
CARLINVILLE, IL
97ZOK

WARNING! ‘Unusually Large’ Swarm of These Pests in Illinois All Summer

It's not uncommon to see these annoying insects this time of year, but the amount being reported already this year is staggering. While these are not insects that bite or sting, they are a complete annoyance and make any outdoor task unenjoyable. What makes it worse is that the sheer number of swarms are already the largest many experts have ever seen and warm spring weather hasn't even really arrived yet.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Illinois’ REAL ID Will Be Required A Year From Now

If you recall, the original, pre-pandemic deadline for the move to REAL ID was October 21, 2020. Then, COVID-19 came along and threw a monkey-wrench into things. So, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) pushed things back one year to October 21, 2021 to give people time to get things together while dealing with the pandemic.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

House leaders stick with Rep. Cuellar despite abortion stand

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Just a day after Democrats forcefully recommitted to protecting abortion rights, a U.S. House leader swooped into Texas on Wednesday to defend and stand side-by-side with Rep. Henry Cuellar, one of the last anti-abortion Democrats in Congress. The small campaign rally in San Antonio, where...

