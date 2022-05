Andrew Vaughn likely headed to IL with hand injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox may be without Andrew Vaughn a little longer than they anticipated. Vaughn hasn’t played since Friday, when he was hit by a pitch in the wrist. Initially the hope was Vaughn would be day-to-day, and Tony La Russa had Vaughn tentatively penciled in to play on Wednesday in the Cubs series finale. But Vaughn says the injury is still aching when he swings “real bad.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO