The Yeah Yeah Yeahs resurgence is really ramping up! Back in March, the rock trio announced a few high-profile shows and teased new music — their first since 2013’s oft-forgotten cover-art monstrosity Mosquito. (Or is it just me who often convinces himself It’s Blitz! was their most recent album?) Now we know which label will be releasing that music, and YYYs have added the first American dates of what looks to be a tour of major cities around the world.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO