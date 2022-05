OAKLAND (CBS SF) - There's no question the pandemic has brought on challenges for many. One East Bay woman is doing what she can to keep her family business alive. Elena Martinez and her sister make and sell tacos from their food truck Tacos Picantes. But they're also incorporating another dish from their culture -- pupusas. It's a Salvadorean dish and Elena says it involves a labor of love."Corn handmade cheese filled tortilla, sometimes we have pork and cheese, steak and cheese," she said of the delectable dish. On Wednesday, she was getting ready for Oakland First Fridays. This week, it's a Latin...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO