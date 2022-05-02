ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise Question of The Day for Monday 5-2-22

By Howard Gordon
 3 days ago
Studies show most people remember this more vividly than their first kiss. What is it? Go to our Crossroads Today Facebook page to submit your answer: https://www.facebook.com/CrossroadsToday .

ANSWER: First Car

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

