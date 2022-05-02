ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

‘Honor Flight’ carrying 85 veterans returns to San Diego

By Hope Sloop
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19O0aM_0fQBHR9500

SAN DIEGO – A military “honor flight” carrying 85 veterans returned to San Diego from Washington, D.C. on Sunday.

The trip, planned and paid for by Honor Flight San Diego , began Friday at San Diego International Airport where the group of Vietnam War veterans was loaded on a flight to the nation’s capital.

“HFSD escorts veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit their memorials using monies donated by individuals, foundations, associations, business owners and corporations who wish to recognize our veterans’ contributions and thank them for their service and sacrifice to the United States and its citizens,” the organization says on its website.

Padres to unveil interactive space honoring military

This weekend’s jaunt was the first tri[ of its kind to welcome Vietnam vets, officials said; Honor Flight San Diego typically hosts trips for veterans of World War II and the Korean War.

While in D.C. the group visited Arlington National Cemetary and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the U.S. Air Force Memorial, the National World War II Memorial, and more historic sites.

Along with the excitement of the trip, the group was given a warm welcome back in San Diego Sunday afternoon where hundreds of people were waiting to cheer and clap for their return.

“It was tremendous, every place we went we were welcomed- people welcomed us,” said Chester Swart, a veteran who was on the trip. “We were fortunate we came back, so many people did not come back.”

Organizers with Honor Flight San Diego say they hope to do three flights for vets this year, but it all depends on funding. Donations are accepted and can be made here.

FOX 5 San Diego

