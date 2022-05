HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf issued the following statement on the potential dismantling of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision to protect access to abortion:. “A decision by the Supreme Court on Roe v. Wade will not have an immediate impact on Pennsylvania or its current laws. Should this opinion become final, abortion access in Pennsylvania will remain legal and safe as long as I am governor. I will continue to veto any legislation that threatens access to abortion and women’s health care.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO