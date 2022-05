By now the problems between the WWE Universe and Ronda Rousey are known to all, in fact the former UFC fighter left the WWE in 2019 not at all on good terms with those who were once her supporters. Unfortunately, since she returned, WWE has handled her a bit confusingly, almost returning her to being a heel and then completely handling her as a babyface when she challenged Charlotte Flair for Wrestlemania.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO