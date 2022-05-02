ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Hollingshead sparks LAFC to 2-0 win over Minnesota United

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ryan Hollingshead broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 82nd minute, José Cifuentes scored in...

keyt.com

KEYT

Long breaks between games gives playoff teams time to heal

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The quirks of scheduling for the NBA playoffs created three-day breaks between games in the Boston-Milwaukee and Memphis-Golden State series. The teams don’t seem to mind the delays too much. They’ve used the time off to get healthier and deal with unexpected roster changes. The Celtics-Bucks and Grizzlies-Warriors series are both tied heading into Game 3s on Saturday at Milwaukee and San Francisco. These four teams haven’t played since Tuesday. NBA teams rarely get such long layoffs.
NBA
KEYT

Mavs fined for straying too far from bench in Game 2 vs Suns

NEW YORK (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have been fined $25,000 for players and coaches straying too far onto the court from the bench in a Game 2 loss to Phoenix in the Western Conference semifinals. Coach Jason Kidd is criticizing the decision. He says the league is focusing on the wrong things and says cheering for teammates should be celebrated. The NBA says the violations occurred during live action in the Suns’ 129-109 victory.
DALLAS, TX
KEYT

Sparks knock off defending champion Sky 98-91 in WNBA opener

CHICAGO (AP) — Jordin Canada had 21 points and eight assists in her Los Angeles debut, Nneka Ogwumike added 19 points and the Sparks opened the season with a 98-91 overtime victory over the defending champion Chicago Sky. Ogwumike made a jumper in the lane with 51.5 seconds left to extend Los Angeles’ lead to 94-91, and she deflected a pass at the other end that led to two made free throws by Canada. Chicago turned it over again and Canada sealed it with two more free throws. Canada also made three key free throws to tie it at 88 with 1.5 seconds left in regulation after getting fouled on a 3-point attempt. Dana Evans scored a career-high 24 points in her debut with Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL

