Hollingshead sparks LAFC to 2-0 win over Minnesota United

CHICAGO (AP) — Jordin Canada had 21 points and eight assists in her Los Angeles debut, Nneka Ogwumike added 19 points and the Sparks opened the season with a 98-91 overtime victory over the defending champion Chicago Sky. Ogwumike made a jumper in the lane with 51.5 seconds left to extend Los Angeles’ lead to 94-91, and she deflected a pass at the other end that led to two made free throws by Canada. Chicago turned it over again and Canada sealed it with two more free throws. Canada also made three key free throws to tie it at 88 with 1.5 seconds left in regulation after getting fouled on a 3-point attempt. Dana Evans scored a career-high 24 points in her debut with Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO