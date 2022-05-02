ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca County, NY

Seneca County Cleans Up History

By Greg Cotterill
By Greg Cotterill
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Driving along streets and roads in Seneca County you’ll notice the blue and yellow New York State historic markers. Many have recently received a makeover. Thirty-eight...

NewsChannel 36

Steuben County Reports One COVID Related Death

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Steuben County has reported one COVID related death. This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Steuben County to 301. The person was a man from Erwin who died at the age of 74. "Our sincere condolences are with the family and friends of the...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Gold Will Shine Again Soon Above the Seneca County Courthouse

It’s a high profile job. An Onondaga County construction firm is working on top of the Seneca County Courthouse in Waterloo. The courthouse cupola is getting a makeover. Seneca County Manager Mitch Rowe says the work is being done by CJ Marly Construction of Marcellus. Rowe says part of the contract stipulates the job needs to be finished before the end of this month.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Two New COVID Related Deaths in Cayuga County

Two more deaths in Cayuga County are being blamed on COVID-19. The county Health Department on Wednesday stated two men in their 80s had recently passed away after previously testing positive for the virus. There have been 145 COVID-related deaths in the county since March of 2020. Eight county residents...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police announce recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Aaron J. Choquette, 28, of Camden, was charged in Florence on April 27 with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. • Joshua D. Montes Banegas, 19, of Dolgeville, was charged...
ONEIDA, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca Police to auction off 17 abandoned vehicles

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department has announced the vehicles available at different locations at next week’s Abandoned Vehicles tow auction. The IPD said the auction, which will sell “Abandoned Vehicles” as defined by New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law Section 1224, will be held at three different locations in Newfield and […]
News Break
Politics
96.1 The Eagle

30 Teens Busted For Trying To Party Inside New York State Forest

The DEC caught 30 teenagers who were hoping to host a wild party inside a New York State forest. On Tuesday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review which highlights recent statewide actions from DEC Forest Rangers. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, DEC Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State and much more.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY drive-in movie theaters open for 2022 season: See list of locations

In a sure sign that summer is on the way, drive-in movie theaters in Upstate New York are officially open for the 2022 season. More than 20 drive-ins near cities like Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Albany will be showing movies under the stars for fans nostalgic for a classic cinema experience. Four locations in the region have also been named the best in the entire Northeast.
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

Car hits school bus on West Main Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were injured when a car crashed into a school bus in Rochester Friday morning. According to Rochester police, the driver of the car ran a red light at the intersection of West Main Street and Ford Street shortly after 7:00 a.m. Investigators said the driver could not see the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Limos Will Soon Be Gone in New York State?

Over the weekend, I was at an event with someone who owns a limo company close to Rochester, New York and he said, if New York State continues to make it harder for limo companies, he predicted there will be no more limousine rental companies in New York in the future. When he said that, I was obviously surprised by that comment, but another person jumped in the conversation--someone who used to drive limos for a different company.
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Steuben county hunter shoots super strutter

Cassondra Keller of Addison shot this terrific tom on opening day of turkey season in Woodhull. It weighed 19 pounds, had a 9.5-inch beard, and 1-inch spurs. We’d love to see your bird: big beards, little beards, it doesn’t matter. Just send us your turkey pics. Don’t forget to provide the name of anyone shown in the photo, their hometown, along with the bird’s weight, length of beard and/or spurs (if possible), and where they bagged it. And provide a colorful detail or two about the hunt if you can.
ADDISON, NY
WETM 18 News

Coroner called to fatal Wysox crash

WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – At least one person was killed in a car accident in Wysox Tuesday morning, according to Bradford County dispatch. The Bradford County Coroner was called out to an accident on Route 6 in Wysox in the morning on May 3, 2022. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that Route 6 between […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WHEC TV-10

Fire extinguished after engulfing Geneseo farm shop

GENESEO, N.Y. (WHEC) — Multiple fire departments extinguished a fire on Monday that engulfed a one-story farm shop and barn in Geneseo. The fire took 40 minutes to control and there were no injuries. The Geneseo Fire Department received the call at 9:20 p.m. for a fire at 4815...
GENESEO, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

